Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Instagram's New Feature To Prevent Adults From Sending Message To Teens
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Instagram’s New Feature To Prevent Adults From Sending Message To Teens

Instagram said that this feature will be available in some countries this month, while it will be available globally "soon"

0
Instagram's
Instagram's new feature. Pixabay

Facebook-owned Instagram said on Tuesday that it is introducing a new feature that prevents adults from sending messages to people under 18 who don’t follow them. If an adult tries to message a teen who doesn’t follow him, he will receive a notification that DM isn’t an option. Teen users will also be shown safety prompts when messaging ‘suspicious’ adults.

“We have banned adults from direct messaging teenagers who don’t follow them and introduce ‘safety prompts’ that will be shown to teens when they DM adults who have been ‘exhibiting potentially suspicious behavior’,” Instagram said in a statement.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The company said that suspicious behavior could include sending “a large amount of friend or message requests to people under 18.” Safety prompts will give teenage users the option to report or block adults who are messaging them. The prompts will remind young users not to feel pressured to respond to messages and to “be careful sharing photos, videos, or information with someone you don’t know”.

ALSO READ: Facebook Presents A New Feature For Instagram Live

Instagram said that this feature will be available in some countries this month, while it will be available globally “soon”. The photo-sharing app acknowledged that while many people are honest about their age, young people can lie about their date of birth.

“To address this challenge, we’re developing new Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technology to help us keep teens safer and apply new age-appropriate features,” the company noted. Instagram also announced a new Parents’ Guide with expert partners for more countries, including India. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleGovernment To Shortly Announce Forensic Standards
Next articleAmazon’s Smbhav- Build for India Hackathon To Empower Developers

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Amazon’s Smbhav- Build for India Hackathon To Empower Developers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon India on Tuesday launched the 'Amazon Smbhav - Build for India' Hackathon to bring the community of developers together and enable the development...
Read more
finance

Government To Shortly Announce Forensic Standards

NewsGram Desk - 0
The government will shortly announce forensic standards based on Institute of Chartered Accountants recommendations, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs will notify on the lines...
Read more
Health & Fitness

According To A Report, Leprosy Medicine Shows Promise In The Battle Against COVID

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers, including one of Indian-origin, has suggested that a leprosy drug holds promise as an at-home treatment for Covid-19. The study showed...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Amazon’s Smbhav- Build for India Hackathon To Empower Developers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon India on Tuesday launched the 'Amazon Smbhav - Build for India' Hackathon to bring the community of developers together and enable the development...
Read more

Instagram’s New Feature To Prevent Adults From Sending Message To Teens

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned Instagram said on Tuesday that it is introducing a new feature that prevents adults from sending messages to people under 18 who don't...
Read more

Government To Shortly Announce Forensic Standards

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The government will shortly announce forensic standards based on Institute of Chartered Accountants recommendations, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs will notify on the lines...
Read more

According To A Report, Leprosy Medicine Shows Promise In The Battle Against COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers, including one of Indian-origin, has suggested that a leprosy drug holds promise as an at-home treatment for Covid-19. The study showed...
Read more

New Material ‘State’ Discovered By Indian Scientists Boosts Quantum Technology

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian scientists have discovered a new "exotic and strange" state of materials that alters their physical properties in presence of an electromagnetic field, leading...
Read more

Researchers Created A Molecular Sensor To Detect Therapeutic Medications

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have recently developed a molecular sensor that can identify cancer medications by detecting how such chemicals modify microtubules inside living cells, said the...
Read more

11% Finance Leaders in India Believe They are Not Advanced at Digital Finance Journey

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
While 92% finance leaders in India have started their journey to introduce digital interventions in finance, only 11% believe they are at an advanced...
Read more

2020 Accelerated Renaissance in Indian Food Cuisine: Report

India NewsGram Desk - 0
We've been moving toward a regional renaissance in Indian food over the last decade, that 2020 accelerated, says a new report. The fourth edition of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
마카오 갤럭시 카지노 후기 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شركة تحسين محركات البحث seo on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mahalia Considine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada