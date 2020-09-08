International Literacy Day 2020

By Ayushi Sharma

Every year, 8th September is marked as the International Literacy Day. The theme of this year was ‘Literacy teaching and learning in the Covid-19 crisis and beyond.’

The International Literacy Day dates back to the 14th session of UNESCO’s general conference in 1966. It was declared in order to highlight the importance of literacy to individuals and communities around the world.

The 8th of September is celebrated annually in an effort to combat education-related problems and to provide quality education to all. Through all these years, the United Nations has given this day special themes keeping in mind the ongoing situation. This year, the theme was selected keeping in mind the pandemic situation.

The coronavirus has disrupted the daily life of all individuals, thus, disrupting the proper flow of individuals’ regular daily schedule. For children, their education has been severely affected as the majority of the schools have been closed because of the pandemic.

According to the World Literacy Foundation, more than 190 countries closed their schools which affected the education of approximately 1.27 billion children.

This year’s celebration is marked to highlight the role of educators and changing systems. The current switch to remote learning has taught us all the importance of education for children and youth. All the classes and lectures during the ongoing pandemic are taking place in a remote manner. The UN has decided to conduct online seminars and talks.