Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Education International Literacy Day 2020
EducationLead Story

International Literacy Day 2020

The theme of this year's International Literacy Day is ‘Literacy teaching and learning in the Covid-19 crisis and beyond’

0
Literacy
“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” - Malala Yousafzi. Unsplash

By Ayushi Sharma

Every year, 8th September is marked as the International Literacy Day. The theme of this year was ‘Literacy teaching and learning in the Covid-19 crisis and beyond.’

The International Literacy Day dates back to the 14th session of UNESCO’s general conference in 1966. It was declared in order to highlight the importance of literacy to individuals and communities around the world.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook for more updates.

The 8th of September is celebrated annually in an effort to combat education-related problems and to provide quality education to all. Through all these years, the United Nations has given this day special themes keeping in mind the ongoing situation. This year, the theme was selected keeping in mind the pandemic situation.

Literacy
“The man who does not read has no advantage over the man who cannot read.” – Mark Twain. Unsplash

Want to read more in hindi? Check out: कोरोना काल में भी फतेहपुर के स्कूल में जलती रही जागरुकता की मशाल- शिक्षक दिवस विशेष

The coronavirus has disrupted the daily life of all individuals, thus, disrupting the proper flow of individuals’ regular daily schedule. For children, their education has been severely affected as the majority of the schools have been closed because of the pandemic.

Also Read: Google Read Along App ‘Bolo’ Improved Reading Abilities Of Children

According to the World Literacy Foundation, more than 190 countries closed their schools which affected the education of approximately 1.27 billion children.

This year’s celebration is marked to highlight the role of educators and changing systems. The current switch to remote learning has taught us all the importance of education for children and youth. All the classes and lectures during the ongoing pandemic are taking place in a remote manner. The UN has decided to conduct online seminars and talks.

Previous articleGoogle Read Along App ‘Bolo’ Improving Reading Abilities Of Children

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Google Read Along App ‘Bolo’ Improving Reading Abilities Of Children

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google said on Tuesday that its Read Along app, which was first launched in India as Bolo in 2018, has been found to improve...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Hormone Ghrelin May Protect The Elderly Population From Muscle Loss

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the hormone, ghrelin, may help protect the elderly population from muscle loss. The study, presented at e-ECE 2020 online conference...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Generation Z Not Ready To Accept Lab-Grown Meat Alternative: Research

NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite having a great concern for the environment and animal welfare, Generation Z (people born between 1995 and 2015) are not ready to accept...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

International Literacy Day 2020

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ayushi Sharma Every year, 8th September is marked as the International Literacy Day. The theme of this year was 'Literacy teaching and learning in...
Read more

Google Read Along App ‘Bolo’ Improving Reading Abilities Of Children

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Google said on Tuesday that its Read Along app, which was first launched in India as Bolo in 2018, has been found to improve...
Read more

Hormone Ghrelin May Protect The Elderly Population From Muscle Loss

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the hormone, ghrelin, may help protect the elderly population from muscle loss. The study, presented at e-ECE 2020 online conference...
Read more

Generation Z Not Ready To Accept Lab-Grown Meat Alternative: Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite having a great concern for the environment and animal welfare, Generation Z (people born between 1995 and 2015) are not ready to accept...
Read more

Fraudsters Cashing Goodwill Of Army And Paramilitary Forces Online

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Fraudsters are now cashing on the trust and goodwill of the Indian Army and paramilitary forces to cheat people online. A web is weaved...
Read more

Salty Water Present Beneath the Surface of Dwarf Planet Ceres: NASA

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. space agency, NASA says that says it believes it has discovered salty water beneath the surface of the dwarf planet, Ceres, in...
Read more

As a Society, We Have Supported Nepotism a Lot: Radhika Apte

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Radhika Apte feels the nepotism conversation is complicated, and not just related to the film industry. "I don't want to be a part of...
Read more

Yoga is the Best Way for Shilpa Shetty to Start her Day

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Shilpa Shetty finds the best way to begin her day is with yoga, as it lets her start out with a clear mind...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x