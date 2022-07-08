Key Issues to Watch in Biden’s Mideast Trip

While normalization is unlikely to happen any time soon, observers see Biden’s flight as another signal by the Saudis that it’s inevitable. Israeli businesspeople are already visiting the kingdom, said Steven Cook, senior fellow for Middle East and Africa studies at the Council on Foreign Relations. Having it be acknowledged publicly would be helpful for the Biden administration to point to as an indicator of progress, Cook said. Observers believe Saudi recognition will not be given while King Salman remains in power. However, “it is no secret that the new Saudi leadership sees great benefit in a relationship with Israel,” said Yasmine Farouk, a nonresident scholar in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, referring to the crown prince.



Yemen cease-fire - Ending the seven-year proxy war in Yemen between the Saudi-led coalition and the Tehran-backed Houthi militias has been a goal of the Biden administration. The conflict has turned the country into a breeding ground for jihadist groups like al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and led to a humanitarian disaster with over 300,000 people killed. Biden is expected to encourage the Saudis to lift the remainder of the blockade of the Houthi-controlled northern Yemen and make the cease-fire – enacted in April and renewed until August – permanent. Brian Katulis, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute said that he is concerned about the potential of a Houthi drone or missile attack reigniting the conflict. He said, “The tinderbox in the Middle East today is such that it could blow up at any moment. I fear that that could happen while President Biden is in the region.”



Values vs. interests - How Biden handles the killings of journalists Jamal Khashoggi and Shireen Abu Akleh will be a test of his ability to balance commitment to American values and U.S. geopolitical and economic interests. Many will be watching how strongly he raises issues of press freedom as well as the rights of women and minorities as he deals with some of the world’s most repressive and authoritarian leaders. Saudi columnist Khashoggi was gruesomely killed with the approval of the Saudi crown prince. A U.S. judge presiding over a lawsuit from Khashoggi's fiancée has given the administration until Aug. 1 to decide whether to grant immunity to the crown prince. The White House declined to say whether it would.

"I cannot comment from here on that, because it’s a legal determination," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. Abu Akleh, a Palestinian American journalist, likely died by an Israeli bullet according to international experts with access to the investigation. Kirby declined to confirm, when asked by media whether Biden plans to address their deaths while he is in the region. Kirby also sidestepped the question of whether Biden will frame his summit speech around the “battle between democracy and autocracy” theme that centers his foreign policy doctrine. Biden is learning it isn't that clear-cut, said James Jeffrey, chair of the Middle East Program at the Wilson Center. Recalling Biden’s Summit of Democracies in December, Jeffrey said, “That's to his credit, but that means he's got a lot of baggage because he hasn't formally renounced this thing. What has it done since then? Has anybody even mentioned it since it occurred? I rest my case.”