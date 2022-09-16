SCO 2022, Samarkand: Prime Minister Modi meets Vladimir Putin, discusses energy security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand on the sidelines of the 22nd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, discussions between the two leaders, apart from centering around issues about bilateral cooperation, also focussed on energy security, global food security, and availability of fertilizers in the context of the challenges emanating from the current geopolitical situation.

The meeting between Modi and Putin assumes significance in the context of Russian crude forming a significant 13 percent share of India's overall oil import basket, amid increased supplies from there.

Meanwhile, the statement further said that the leaders appreciated the sustained momentum in bilateral ties, including contacts at various levels.

"President Putin expressed appreciation for Prime Minister's video message at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok earlier this month," the statement said.

In the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his call for early cessation of hostilities and the need for dialogue and diplomacy.

This was the first meeting of both leaders this year, which marks the 75th anniversary year of the establishment of diplomatic relations. They agreed to remain in touch, the statement said. (KB/IANS)