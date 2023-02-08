Sri Lanka: India is our biggest friend

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardene on Tuesday called India the biggest friend of Sri Lanka in the time of crisis.

Addressing the Tata Tiscon Dealer Convention 2023, he called on Indian companies to invest further in Sri Lanka. Outlining the benefits of Indian investments in Sri Lanka, PM Gunawardene highlighted that 90 percent of the components used by Lanka Ashok Leyland were indigenous.

At the event, High Commissioner Gopal Baglay said that both the Indian government and Indian corporates are working to build relationships that are beneficial to the people.

within and beyond India, especially the neighbors, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Neighbourhood First" policy.