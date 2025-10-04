UN Chief welcomes Hamas' Statement on US Gaza Proposal

United Nations, Oct 4: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the statement issued by Hamas announcing its readiness to release hostages and to engage on the basis of the proposal by US President Donald Trump, the UN chief's spokesperson said.

The secretary-general "welcomes and is encouraged" by the statement issued by Hamas, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

The UN chief urged all parties to seize the opportunity to bring the conflict in the Gaza Strip to an end, and thanked Qatar and Egypt for their invaluable mediation work, said the spokesperson.

Dujarric said the secretary-general reiterated his call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and unfettered humanitarian access. "The United Nations will support all efforts toward these objectives to prevent even more suffering."

Hamas announced Friday that it has submitted its response to Trump's Gaza peace proposal to regional and international mediators, saying it has agreed in principle to release all Israeli hostages, both living and deceased, Xinhua news agency reported.