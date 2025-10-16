UN Reflects Realities of 1945, not 2025: Jaishankar Calls for Urgent Reforms

New Delhi, Oct 16: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday said the United Nations continues to mirror the world of 1945 rather than the realities of 2025, stressing that the need for reform has become urgent.

However, he noted that the process of reform is being used to "derail the agenda", which allows historical injustices to persist.

Speaking at the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries Chiefs' Conclave (UNTCC 2025) in New Delhi, Jaishankar said that India's approach to peacekeeping is rooted in its civilisational ethos and guided by the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- the belief that 'the world is one family'.

"It is a privilege to address this distinguished gathering of military leaders from troop contributing countries -- the architects, the upholders, and the messengers of peace. You reflect the strength of an institution that has, for nearly eight decades, stood out as a beacon of hope in a conflict-ridden world -- United Nations Peacekeeping," he added.

He said India's peacekeeping philosophy is shaped by the idea that global cooperation must rest on justice and inclusivity.

"India approaches peacekeeping from its civilisational ethos. We see the world as one family, a vision enshrined in the timeless phrase 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. This is not just cultural wisdom, but an outlook that anchors our worldview," Jaishankar said.

"It is why India has consistently advocated for justice, dignity, opportunity, and prosperity for all societies and people. It is also why we place our faith in multilateralism and international partnerships," he added.

Highlighting the interconnected challenges of the modern era, Jaishankar said global crises -- from pandemics and terrorism to economic instability and climate change -- demand cooperative rather than competitive responses.

"Our responses must transcend the competitive aspects of international politics. The natural starting point for such collaborations is the United Nations," he said.

Sharing insights from his recent visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Jaishankar remarked, "The United Nations today still reflects the realities of 1945, not of 2025. Eighty years is a long time by any standards, and during this period, the UN membership has actually quadrupled."

He warned that institutions unable to adapt to changing realities risk becoming obsolete.

"Institutions that fail to adapt risk irrelevance -- not just irrelevance, but eroding legitimacy, leaving us without recourse in times of uncertainty," he said.