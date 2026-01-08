FARA Filings Reveal: India Repeatedly Contacted US Gov on Day of Op Sindoor Ceasefire, Pakistan Sought Trump Intervention

Indian Embassy's FARA Filings

FARA filings also show that SHW Partners was involved in arranging meetings and calls for senior Indian officials with US counterparts over a broader period, covering trade negotiations, security issues and diplomatic engagements. SHW Partners is a small lobbying firm registered in Arlington, Texas, with the Indian Embassy listed as its only client. Jason Miller, who leads the firms, was the chief spokesperson for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Of the Indian Embassy’s 60 FARA entries, 30 were filed by SHW. The firm was contracted by the Indian Embassy in April 2025 under a one-year agreement worth $1.8 million. It became one of three lobbying firms engaged by India in Washington, alongside BGR Government Affairs and Mercury Public Affairs.

While India has traditionally hired lobbying firms in the US, diplomats cited in a report by The Hindu said it was unusual for a lobbyist to be tasked with arranging meetings and calls for serving ministers, senior officials and ambassadors. Requests were logged for meetings involving External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Deputy National Security Adviser Pavan Kapoor and Ambassador Vinay Kwatra with figures including US Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

Beyond Operation Sindoor, the filings show that trade dominated India’s engagement with the Trump administration during this period. Of the 60 recorded contacts by SHW Partners since April 2025, half were related to US-India trade talks. Calls increased after Washington announced reciprocal tariffs and penalty tariffs on Indian goods, and continued even as negotiations stalled. As of early January 2026, no trade agreement has been announced.

FARA records also reveal the degree of coordination between India and the US during and after the conflict. SHW Partners not only arranged meetings and trade calls but also flagged Prime Minister Modi’s social media posts to White House officials. These included posts responding to Trump’s statements on bilateral ties, trade negotiations and international peace initiatives. Calls were logged to senior White House aides to draw attention to Modi’s public messaging, particularly around US-India relations and Trump-led diplomatic initiatives in West Asia.

The filings suggest that India relied heavily on the lobbying firm to navigate what officials described as a changed operating environment in Washington, where access to the president’s inner circle had become critical. A government source cited in The Hindu’s report said the use of lobbyists reflected a belief that conventional diplomatic channels were less effective under the Trump administration.

Responding to questions, the Indian Embassy in Washington said hiring lobbyists was standard practice and consistent with long-standing norms under successive governments. It described the engagement as an effort to augment outreach in line with local requirements.

