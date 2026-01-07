‘Government Not Inclined to Grant Sanction?’: SC Suggests Closing Case Against Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad for Post on Operation Sindoor

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, suggested that the Haryana government consider closing the criminal case against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad by declining to grant sanction for his prosecution as a “one time magnanimity”. The observation came during a hearing on a plea filed by Mahmudabad challenging criminal proceedings initiated against him for two social media posts talking about Operation Sindoor from May 2025.

A bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi noted that although a chargesheet had been filed against the academician in August 2025, the State government had not yet granted sanction to prosecute him. Without such sanction, the trial court cannot take cognisance of the case or proceed further.

The Chief Justice said the competent authority could take a lenient view and refuse sanction, which would effectively bring the matter to a close. He added that the court would not examine the merits of the case if the State decided to adopt such a course. However, the bench also underlined that any relief extended to Mahmudabad must be matched by responsible conduct on his part.

“We also don't want that as soon as they decide not to grant sanction, you go and write any damn thing you want. If they show magnanimity, then you also have to be responsible,” Kant observed, cautioning that relief should not be treated as a licence to make further controversial statements. He added that the court was confident Mahmudabad would “behave responsibly” if the matter was closed.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the Haryana government, told the court that the sanction request had been pending since 22 August 2025. He sought time to obtain instructions on whether the State was inclined to waive sanction as a one time measure. The court granted six weeks for this purpose and directed that the interim protection already granted to Mahmudabad would continue in the meantime.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Mahmudabad along with senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, agreed with the court’s emphasis on responsible conduct. Sibal reiterated that there was nothing in the social media posts to warrant prosecution, saying, “The court said, (the criminal investigation) cannot go beyond the post written. There is nothing in the matter ... what if they grant sanction?”