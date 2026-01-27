India Seals “Mother of All Deals” With European Union

The European Union is India’s largest partner in goods trade, with bilateral commerce touching $136 billion in 2024–25. It also ranks among India’s leading partners in overall trade, covering both goods and services. From 2019 to 2024, India–EU services trade recorded steady growth, with Indian exports increasing from €19 billion to €37 billion, while EU exports to India rose to €29 billion.

From cars to wine: what is getting cheaper under the new FTA

European cars such as Mercedes, BMW and Audi currently attract import duties of over 100 per cent in India. Under the India–EU trade agreement, cars priced above €15,000 (around ₹16 lakh) will face a reduced duty of 40 per cent, which will eventually be lowered further to 10 per cent within an annual quota of 250,000 vehicles. This is expected to cut prices by several lakhs. To protect India’s fast-growing small-car segment—dominated by vehicles priced between ₹10 lakh and ₹25 lakh—the EU will not export cars in this category, though manufacturing in India will be permitted. Indian officials noted that while demand below ₹25 lakh is strong domestically, EU manufacturers are more interested in the premium segment above this range.

Wine and spirits from Europe, including those from France, Italy and Spain, will also become cheaper. India’s current 150 per cent import duty on wine will be gradually reduced to 20 per cent over five to ten years. However, wines priced below €2.5 will not receive duty concessions to protect domestic producers. The agreement will also lower prices of cognac, premium gins and vodkas, while Indian wines will gain duty concessions in EU markets.

The deal is expected to make medicines and medical equipment imported from Europe more affordable, particularly treatments for cancer and other critical illnesses. At the same time, Indian-manufactured medicines will gain access to all 27 EU markets. Tariffs on aircraft spare parts, mobile phones and high-tech electronic items imported from Europe will be eliminated, reducing manufacturing costs in India and potentially lowering consumer prices.