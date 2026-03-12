With No Mention of US-Israeli Aggression, UN Security Council Condemns Iranian Retaliation

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution condemning Iran’s retaliatory attacks on Gulf nations without denouncing—or even mentioning—the illegal US and Israeli bombing campaign that started the war, which has hurled the region into conflict and destabilized the global economy.

The resolution, sponsored by council member and US ally Bahrain, “condemns in the strongest terms the egregious attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the territories of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan,” nations that host US military bases. The text calls Iranian strikes “a breach of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security,” but contains no mention of the US or Israel, nations that have been accused of grave war crimes.

The council adopted Bahrain’s measure by a vote of 13-0, with two abstentions—China and Russia. Both nations have veto power but declined to use it. Neither Iran nor Israel is currently a member of the Security Council.

The UN body also voted on a competing resolution, sponsored by Russia, that would have implored “all parties”—without naming any of them—to stop their military operations and avoid escalating the conflict. The resolution did not receive the nine votes necessary for adoption, with the US and Latvia voting against it and Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, France, Greece, Liberia, Panama, and the United Kingdom abstaining.

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s ambassador to the UN, said the body’s adoption of Bahrain’s resolution marks “a serious setback to the council’s credibility and leaves a lasting stain on its record.”

“Today’s action represents a blatant misuse of the Security Council’s mandate in pursuit of the political agendas of certain members,” said Iravani. “The very state responsible for this brutal war of aggression against my country—the regime of the United States—sits on the other side of this chamber as president of the council, abusing its position while obstructing every effort to bring an end to this barbaric war against the Iranian people and preventing the Council from fulfilling its Charter-based responsibilities.”

“This resolution is a manifest injustice against my country, the main victim of a clear act of aggression. It distorts the realities on the ground and deliberately ignores the root causes of the current crisis,” he continued. “The very purpose of this biased and politically motivated text, which was pushed by the Israeli regime and the United States, is clear: to reverse the roles of victim and aggressor. It rewards the regimes of the United States and Israel, which have violated the UN Charter and committed acts of aggression. In doing so, it establishes impunity and sends a wrong message to the international community—emboldening the aggressors to commit further crimes.”