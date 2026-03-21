Netanyahu Threatens ‘Ground Component’ in Iran as Poll Shows Just 7% in US Would Support Invasion

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that “there has to be a ground component” to the war on Iran as a new survey of US voters showed just 7% support for a large-scale invasion involving American forces.

“It is often said that you can’t win, you can’t do revolutions from the air. That is true,” Netanyahu told reporters during a press conference in Jerusalem. “You can do a lot of things from the air... but there has to be a ground component, as well. There are many possibilities for this ground component. And I take the liberty of not sharing with you all of those possibilities.”

Netanyahu’s insistence on the necessity of ground operations in Iran came as US President Donald Trump declared to reporters in the White House on Thursday, “I’m not putting troops anywhere.”

“If I were,” he added, “I certainly wouldn’t tell you.”

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Thursday found that just 7% of US voters support the idea of a large-scale ground invasion of Iran—but 65% of Americans believe that Trump will order such an operation anyway.

Just 34% of US voters would support “deploying a small number of special forces troops” to Iran, the survey found, while 55% said they would oppose the use of any ground troops.

The survey came days after Reuters reported that the Trump administration is “considering deploying thousands of US troops to reinforce its operation in the Middle East, as the US military prepares for possible next steps in its campaign against Iran.”

The Pentagon’s push for $200 billion in supplemental funding from the US Congress, which did not authorize the Iran war, amplified concerns that the Trump administration is gearing up for a prolonged conflict that could involve American troops on the ground, despite Trump’s repeated public insistence that the war will be over “very soon.”