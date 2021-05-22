Saturday, May 22, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Education Internships: The Guide To Finding Your Passion
EducationLead Story

Internships: The Guide To Finding Your Passion

Even if a student doesn't know the exact job they want, there is plenty of help available before making such a decision

0
Internships
A cover letter is often requested in which an applicant makes an appeal to an employer about why they should be hired for the job. Pixabay

Shaping a future career should start before students graduate, experts say. Although students choose a field of study that interests them, many do not have a clear idea of what kind of work they want in the future, said Margo Jenkins, director of the Career Center at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York. She suggested college students get professional experience early and often.

“What are you interested in?” Jenkins said she asks students. “You need to go pursue that now … We’re here … to guide the student in the right direction.” Most colleges and universities in the United States have career centers, she said, and schools try to connect new students with these services soon after they arrive. Even if a student doesn’t know the exact job they want, there is plenty of help available before making such a decision.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

Career centers help students prepare documents needed in a job search, like resumes or CVs (curriculum vitae) that list an applicant’s education and experience. A cover letter is often requested in which an applicant makes an appeal to an employer about why they should be hired for the job.

Internships
Shaping a future career should start before students graduate, experts say. Pixabay

Career centers offer students advice about these documents and other aspects of job hunting, such as how to present yourself during job interviews, Jenkins said. And they maintain close relationships with employers in many industries, Jenkins said. They also maintain relationships with former students, who may be able to offer advice to current students on similar career paths.

One tool that helps to build a career is temporary employment, such as internships and co-ops. Co-op is short for Cooperative Education and is an academic program meant to complement the student’s education, according to the Cooperative Education & Internship Association. Internships are often short-term positions with a company or organization while a co-op is meant to be long-term. They both let students test their knowledge and abilities in the real world and help them consider if the work or company is a good fit for them.

ALSO READ: How an Online Training Helped me During my Internship at DRDO

Importantly, students make professional connections on internships that can be used throughout their lifetime as mentors and references. Internships can be year-round but most full-time internships are in the summer. Some internships are unpaid and can bring a student the necessary experience. But many students purposely seek paid internships to list on their resume as a sign to the employer that they are more skilled and worth monetary compensation.

Internships
Some internships are unpaid and can bring a student the necessary experience. Pixabay

For a co-op, a student usually suspends their classes for a term to work as a full-time employee in a company. Jenkins said these kinds of programs have become increasingly important. More and more employers have come to expect this kind of experience on students’ resumes. At Clarkson University, about 90% of students work at an internship, co-op or research experience before completing their studies.”This is the only point in a student’s life where they’re going to be able to try out jobs for a couple of months at a time, with absolutely no risk,” Jenkins said. (VOA/JC)

Previous articleVIPER: NASA Rover To Seek For Water, Different Sources On Moon In 2023
Next articleIs Obesity A Result Of Brain Differences?

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Ashtottaram 52) OM PANCHAŚĒLABODHITABHŨMYAI NAMAH

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 52) OM    PANCHAŚĒLABODHITABHŨMYAI NAMAH: Ashtottaram 52: OṀ (AUM)-PAN-CHA-SEE-LA-BO'-DHI-TA-BHOO- MYAI—NA-MA-HA                  ॐ पञ्चशीलबोधितभूम्यै नमः                  (Pancha: Five; Śēla: Conduct; Bodhitam:...
Read more
Lead Story

Insane Items Airport Security Found Being Sneaked Through

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Strange incidents happen all the time at airport security, according to the TSA  (Transportation Security Administration findings) and other airport security staff...
Read more
Health & Fitness

How Your Gut Health Impacts Your Oral Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
We have probably heard a thing or two about the gut microbiome and how it can have an impact on our weight, mood, and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,505FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Ashtottaram 52) OM PANCHAŚĒLABODHITABHŨMYAI NAMAH

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 52) OM    PANCHAŚĒLABODHITABHŨMYAI NAMAH: Ashtottaram 52: OṀ (AUM)-PAN-CHA-SEE-LA-BO'-DHI-TA-BHOO- MYAI—NA-MA-HA                  ॐ पञ्चशीलबोधितभूम्यै नमः                  (Pancha: Five; Śēla: Conduct; Bodhitam:...
Read more

Insane Items Airport Security Found Being Sneaked Through

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Strange incidents happen all the time at airport security, according to the TSA  (Transportation Security Administration findings) and other airport security staff...
Read more

How Your Gut Health Impacts Your Oral Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
We have probably heard a thing or two about the gut microbiome and how it can have an impact on our weight, mood, and...
Read more

This ‘Smart toilet’ Scans Poop To Detect Health Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers are developing a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can be added to the standard toilet to help analyze patients' stool and give...
Read more

Top 10 Lead Generation Sites

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dewey Grant  Many lead generation companies promise to find you actionable leads. But not all of them have the necessary features to deliver on...
Read more

Common Food Additive Suspect In Celiac Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A common food additive, used in sausages, cheese, bread, dairy, baked, and other processed foods, could both cause and trigger celiac disease, warns a...
Read more

Is Obesity A Result Of Brain Differences?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New results from the largest long-term study of brain development and children's health raise provocative questions about obesity and brain function. Does excess body...
Read more

Internships: The Guide To Finding Your Passion

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Shaping a future career should start before students graduate, experts say. Although students choose a field of study that interests them, many do not...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,505FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada