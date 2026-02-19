In Conversation with Writer and Author Maria Wirth

A

Well, about myself, I always had questions when I was young, as a teenager. I always wanted to know “What is life meant for?”. And I couldn’t get answers. I used to discuss with a priest in religious class, and I just couldn’t get answers. Then I also forgot about it again. When I was in my twenties, it was not so important. But I never really believed deeply again. I lost my faith in Christianity because I couldn’t believe that God could send somebody eternally to hell. It made a big impression on me as a child. But, I felt there must be a great power. I never really lost my faith in God, if you want to call it God. So when I came to India, suddenly everything made so much sense, because here it is explained.

As a Christian also, I always felt like I was talking to God within. But God was supposed to be somewhere in the clouds in heaven, and I could never understand how that works. In India, suddenly it says: “Bhagwan is inside, in the form of consciousness.” This made a lot of sense and impressed me so much because if you think about it, what is the most important thing in our life? I mentioned it also in my booklet. Imagine God, or a king, says to you, ‘You can have everything you want. I will give you everything. Just tell me your wishes. But there is one condition: you won’t be conscious.’ Would you accept? Would you accept a big house, a beautiful husband, all the money, all the position, if you are not conscious?

We never think about this. We take consciousness for granted. And by consciousness, I mean what makes thinking possible. It is the basis of the mind. When I heard about Advaita Vedanta, this Indian philosophy, it immediately made sense. It was like, wow. I was so happy. Suddenly, I didn’t have questions anymore about the meaning of life or what is important. I felt that if this is my essence, then I should find out who I really am. This is the most important question in Hindu Dharma.

This impressed me so much, and that’s why I write, because I feel that in the West, this knowledge is lacking. And now, I feel that even in India, especially among youngsters, many don’t know about it anymore. They are not aware of what great treasure they have. You don’t even have to study so much. Just think a little bit and reflect on what is true—what is true about myself. Nowadays, we don’t do this, because we only have our mobiles. We are always looking outside, and it has become much more difficult.

When I came to India, I used to sit for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening for meditation. Now, I have to admit, I don’t do it anymore, and it is much more difficult. So much information is coming in. You want to know about the situation in the world, and it is important to know about current events. But the essence is that we should know what our essence is. If we have this anchor, then we can be interested in what is happening, even things like the Epstein files and so on. The world is in a bad shape nowadays. We should try to improve it, but we should not forget the most important connection, which is with our true self—Bhagwan, Brahman, Ishvara, God, whatever you want to call it. It doesn’t matter.

Have you heard of this concept of brahman earlier? Did you know about it? I met some students at a conference maybe two years ago. During the tea break, I kept asking them, ‘Can you explain to me what Hinduism is about?’ One girl said, ‘We worship many gods.’ I asked, ‘And who created the many gods?’ There was silence. Then I asked, ‘Have you ever heard of Brahman?’ I don’t mean Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva—the Creator, Sustainer, and Destroyer—the trinity, but the all-encompassing Brahman. Nobody had thought about it. I was so shocked. It is your knowledge.

In the West, many philosophers in Germany benefited from this. Now nobody mentions it. I feel what is happening is that they want to control us. For that, we have to lose our connection to God, to Bhagwan. Then we can be controlled. Then we are afraid to die, and we do everything for security. That is not a good state. So the main thing is that we have to find this connection. Then life becomes easier. It will not always be easy—difficult times will come—but you have an anchor. I recently talked with some German friends, and we all agreed that we are very grateful to India for this knowledge. Even many young and old Indians don’t know about it anymore.

And I think it is easier for Indians to understand. I remember I was once in an ashram in Telangana or Andhra Pradesh, very far off, at the end of the road near the mountains. It was the ashram of Karunamayi. A bus came with villagers, and I was the only foreigner. The children ran up the steps, saw me, and ran back to their mothers because they had probably never seen a foreigner. We were in the temple, and Karunamayi gave a talk in Kannada. I don’t understand Kannada, but I understood one sentence.

She said the temple was for Lalita—Lalita Ambika, Devi, Shiva-Shakti. Have you heard of Shiva-Shakti, Brahman and Prakriti? The innate female power in Brahman that creates everything. She said, ‘Lalita Chaitanya Rupa’—she is in the form of consciousness. At that moment, I thought, if you say this to Germans or Europeans, even educated ones, they will be confused: ‘What does it mean that God is in the form of consciousness?’ But I felt the villagers understood it immediately. Maybe Indians who go only through the English education system are actually at a disadvantage.