'Not Just The Congress Government, The Entire System Protected Sajjan Kumar': In Conversation With Harvinder Singh Phoolka, Senior Advocate, on the Anti-Sikh Riots of 1984

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At that time, in 1984, I was slowly treading my steps ahead as a budding lawyer. I came to Delhi three years back and was practicing as a lawyer for the past three years. After my marriage in 1983, my wife shifted from Punjab—where she was teaching at Ludhiana University—to take up a job in Delhi. So during the time of the incident both of us were in Delhi. On November 2, 1984, our residence in Delhi was attacked and our relatives back home were asking us to return back to Punjab. We went to Punjab and decided that we would relocate back to our hometown. Then we came back to Delhi on November 22, 1984, to take our belongings, my case files and also for my wife to submit her resignation. The next day, when I went to the court, I got to know that there is a need for lawyers in the relief camps set up in different parts of Delhi. Upon hearing this, I immediately decided to visit the relief camps and went to a relief camp set up at the Farsh Bazar area in Delhi. This camp housed the victims of the Trilokpuri area.

A civil society initiative was set up by a group of journalists, social workers and professors, named ‘Nagarik Ekta Manch’ who were managing this camp at Farsh Bazar [Near Shahadra, Delhi]. When I went to the relief camp at Farsh Bazar, I could see that the majority were women and children. I got to know that most of the male members of the families were killed in the riots. Upon reaching the camp and speaking to the members of the Nagarik Ekta Manch, I was informed that there is a need for lawyers to legally assist the individuals in the camp.

That day upon returning home I spoke to my wife. I said to her “these people at the camps have lost everything they had. Their families, belongings and even their homes. At least we are still alive right and in a better position than them. Then why should we escape? If we leave these people in this situation, we would never be able to forgive ourselves. We cannot leave these people and simply escape. These people at the camp need legal help.”

Following this conversation, we decided to postpone our relocation to Punjab for six months. And from the last week of November, 1984, I started visiting the relief camps across Delhi.

In the first week of December, I filed my first case to the Delhi High Court. The case revolved around an old man from Rajasthan, whose son-in-law and his family was killed by the mob during the riots. The son-in-law named Sahed Singh, was a hardworking person, who made his way from the peripheries of Rajasthan to running a factory at Anand Parbat in Karol Bagh, Delhi. All the male members of the son-in-law’s family were killed. Saheb Singh, his wife, and their 16-year-old boy, along with Saheb Singh’s brother, were killed by the mob. Only four girl children were alive, of which the eldest was just thirteen. These children initially took refuge at the relief camp, and then the members of the Nagarik Ekta Manch sent them to the children's home.

When their grandfather came from Rajasthan to take the children, the children’s home wanted him to produce an official court certificate before handing them over. It was in this search for a court certificate that the old man came to the high court, where the lawyers gave him my address. I met the old man, got to know about the situation, and filed the first case in the court for granting the custody of the children to their grandfather. That was the first case that I filed during that tumultuous period, and slowly the other cases came along.