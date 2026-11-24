FOR 44 YEARS, an Indian album remained hidden from the world. Today, it has been featured on the global radio station of the world's biggest video game, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), which was released worldwide on November 19, 2026. With the entire world keeping an eye on the video game, which was released 13 years after its previous instalment, what caught the attention of many people was the inclusion of Bengali singer Rupa Biswas Sen’s song Aaj Shanibar from her 1982 album Disco Jazz in the game.
Since the release of GTA 6, social media has been flooded with the catchy and groovy song by Rupa Biswas, which she recorded over four decades ago. According to several reports, Disco Jazz never really found the spotlight at the time of its release but has managed to transcend time, with its magical beats connecting people across borders. The album attempts to intertwine disco jazz with Indian classical beats and Bengali-Hindi lyrics. It was recorded in Calgary, Canada, in 1982.
NewsGram interviewed Rupa Biswas about her album, which has gone viral years after its release, and how it continues to find its foothold among people who appreciate her craft. Speaking about her future music plans and her relationship with music, Rupa Biswas Sen, the internet’s beloved singer, offered a closer look at her life experiences following the release of GTA 6.
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Vaishnavi Sivadasan (VS): When you found out that your song had been featured in GTA 6, what was your first reaction? Did you expect your song and album to be welcomed and celebrated by so many people across cultures?
Rupa Biswas Sen (RBS): I was completely shocked! I couldn't believe that a song I recorded 44 years ago was now being played in one of the biggest video games in the world. I certainly didn't expect this kind of recognition, especially from a generation that wasn't even born when I recorded it! Seeing people from different countries dancing to my Bengali song, even without understanding the words, has been wonderful. It just proves that music really has no language, no borders and certainly no age limit!
VS: In 1982, Disco Jazz sold only a handful of copies, but today, it has gone viral, with people across the world listening to it. When did you first discover your knack for music?
RBS: Music has been part of my life since childhood. Growing up in Bengal, I was surrounded by beautiful Indian classical music, Bengali songs and wonderful melodies. I started singing at a young age, with my mother being my inspiration. Eventually I performed on All India Radio. Music was always my first love. I certainly never imagined that my little musical journey would one day take me from Bengal to Canada and, 44 years later, into the world of video games!
VS: Back in 1981, when you found your path and recorded your first album, Disco Jazz, in a Western-style studio, how did that feel? As a young woman in your twenties, did you ever imagine that your song and album would connect with audiences across time and around the world?
RBS: It was an incredible experience! I had travelled to Canada to visit my brother, Tilak, never imagining I would end up recording an album there. Working alongside such talented musicians, including Ustad Aashish Khan, was a wonderful opportunity. We were experimenting with something quite unusual, blending Indian classical music with Western disco and jazz. Did I imagine it would become a global sensation 44 years later? Absolutely not! I think my younger self would have fallen off her chair!
VS: Your album ultimately became something that set off a chain reaction, turning it into a worldwide sensation and a pride for India. If you could tell your younger self something, what would it be?
RBS: I would tell her, ‘Rupa, don't give up, keep singing and be patient... although perhaps 44 years is a little too patient!’. When Disco Jazz was first released, it didn't receive the recognition we had hoped for, but I never stopped loving music. Looking back, I'm so proud that something we created all those years ago is now bringing joy to people around the world. Sometimes dreams take a little longer to come true, and that's perfectly okay.
VS: In your recent interaction with the media, we heard about how you never left music and continue to do riyaz (practise) every day while also holding jamming sessions. Can we expect another album from Rupa Biswas, or are there any shelved music projects waiting to be released?
RBS: Oh, music has never left me! I still practise my riyaz and have enjoyed jamming sessions with fellow musicians in the recent past. Singing has always been part of who I am, whether I'm performing on stage or simply enjoying music at home. As for another album, well, never say never! After all, if a song can become famous 44 years after its release, who knows what surprises life has waiting for me next? Watch this space!
VS: Your music transcended time, becoming a viral hit on social media 44 years after its release. Do you have any advice for all the young Rupa Biswas out there who are trying to find their breakthrough?
RBS: My advice is simple: never stop believing in yourself and never give up on something you love. Success doesn't always arrive when you expect it, and sometimes life has its own timetable! Be brave, experiment, work hard and stay true to your passion. Most importantly, don't measure your talent by the number of likes, followers or records you sell. And remember, it's never too late for your dreams to come true. I’d like to think I am living proof of that!
NewsGram thanks Rupa Biswas Sen ji for her time.
(Edited by Ritik Singh)
[Og/VS/RS]
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