FOR 44 YEARS, an Indian album remained hidden from the world. Today, it has been featured on the global radio station of the world's biggest video game, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), which was released worldwide on November 19, 2026. With the entire world keeping an eye on the video game, which was released 13 years after its previous instalment, what caught the attention of many people was the inclusion of Bengali singer Rupa Biswas Sen’s song Aaj Shanibar from her 1982 album Disco Jazz in the game.

Since the release of GTA 6, social media has been flooded with the catchy and groovy song by Rupa Biswas, which she recorded over four decades ago. According to several reports, Disco Jazz never really found the spotlight at the time of its release but has managed to transcend time, with its magical beats connecting people across borders. The album attempts to intertwine disco jazz with Indian classical beats and Bengali-Hindi lyrics. It was recorded in Calgary, Canada, in 1982.

NewsGram interviewed Rupa Biswas about her album, which has gone viral years after its release, and how it continues to find its foothold among people who appreciate her craft. Speaking about her future music plans and her relationship with music, Rupa Biswas Sen, the internet’s beloved singer, offered a closer look at her life experiences following the release of GTA 6.

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