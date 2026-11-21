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GRAND THEFT AUTO VI (GTA 6) was released worldwide on November 19, 2026, after a prolonged waiting period of 13 years. As the action-adventure game shatters worldwide records, reportedly grossing $3.9 billion in retail sales on its first day, GTA 6 has become a global sensation. The release of GTA 6 has the entire world in a chokehold, with the internet being flooded with memes, posts, and video clips from the game, as netizens celebrate the end of the iconic ‘before GTA 6’ meme template.
The much-awaited game, developed and published by Rockstar Games, has also been making headlines for featuring an Indian song in GTA 6. Since its release, several users have been posting clips of a Bengali song released over four decades ago, featured on GTA 6’s worldwide FM radio station. Singer Rupa Biswas’ ‘Aaj Shanibar’ has social media users celebrating its inclusion in a game played across the world.
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After the song featured in GTA 6 went viral, reports emerged retelling the emotional story behind Rupa Biswas’ ‘Aaj Shanibar’. However, this is not the first instance of Indian music featuring on the global radio playlist in Grand Theft Auto. According to India Today, earlier songs included the late singer Asha Bhosle’s hit track ‘Dum Maaro Dum’.
Rupa Biswas’ return to the headlines has shed light on the forgotten story of a Bengali singer. Rupa Biswas was born in Malda, West Bengal, in 1955. According to reports, she wanted to become an established singer before moving to Canada with her family in 1981. In an interview with The Guardian dated 2019, she shared that her brother in the UK had paid for the recording. Her elder brother, who lived in Calgary, Canada arranged a performance by Biswas in front of friends and family, which changed the course of her musical journey altogether.
Her performance at the recital hall of the University of Calgary caught the attention of maestros Aashish Khan and Pranesh Khan. They offered to record her album, which was a fusion of disco and jazz blended with a twist of Indian classical music, creating something unusual for that time. Rupa Biswas had pinned all her hopes on the record, which would change her musical journey for the better. One of the tracks on the record was titled ‘Aaj Shanibar’, a Bengali disco number.
Her album sold only a handful of copies, as Biswas was entering a music market that was already saturated with hits from Bappi Lahiri such as I am a Disco Dancer from 1982 film Disco Dancer and Nazia Hassan’s song ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ from the 1980 film Qurbani. Biswas told The Guardian that other songs had completely overshadowed her album and added that she “didn’t have the energy to sing, to start over.” Her life took a different turn after that point, with marriage, her son, and occasional work as a journalist. Her husband, Udayan, passed away in 2010.
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Thirty years after the release of her album Disco Jazz, Rupa Biswas' name re-emerged when her music was featured in the 2012 film Miss Lovely. Her song received international attention in 2019 after Canadian musician and DJ Dan Snaith shared that he was “completely obsessed with it.” Today, her song ‘Aaj Shanibar’, from her first and only album, Disco Jazz, has found international acclaim following its feature in one of the world's biggest video games.
Several social media users shared photographs of Rupa Biswas’ album on X and other platforms. Reacting to her Disco Jazz album, Amazon Music India wrote on X, “GTA VI understood the assignment.” Many users shared that they were proud of Rupa Biswas for her 44-year-old album making headlines. One user wrote, “Love this,” while another expressed surprise, writing, “Oh my God, it is a Bengali song!”
[Og/VS/VP]
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