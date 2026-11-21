GRAND THEFT AUTO VI (GTA 6) was released worldwide on November 19, 2026, after a prolonged waiting period of 13 years. As the action-adventure game shatters worldwide records, reportedly grossing $3.9 billion in retail sales on its first day, GTA 6 has become a global sensation. The release of GTA 6 has the entire world in a chokehold, with the internet being flooded with memes, posts, and video clips from the game, as netizens celebrate the end of the iconic ‘before GTA 6’ meme template.

The much-awaited game, developed and published by Rockstar Games, has also been making headlines for featuring an Indian song in GTA 6. Since its release, several users have been posting clips of a Bengali song released over four decades ago, featured on GTA 6’s worldwide FM radio station. Singer Rupa Biswas’ ‘Aaj Shanibar’ has social media users celebrating its inclusion in a game played across the world.

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After the song featured in GTA 6 went viral, reports emerged retelling the emotional story behind Rupa Biswas’ ‘Aaj Shanibar’. However, this is not the first instance of Indian music featuring on the global radio playlist in Grand Theft Auto. According to India Today, earlier songs included the late singer Asha Bhosle’s hit track ‘Dum Maaro Dum’.

Bengali singer Rupa Biswas’ 44-year-old song goes viral

Rupa Biswas’ return to the headlines has shed light on the forgotten story of a Bengali singer. Rupa Biswas was born in Malda, West Bengal, in 1955. According to reports, she wanted to become an established singer before moving to Canada with her family in 1981. In an interview with The Guardian dated 2019, she shared that her brother in the UK had paid for the recording. Her elder brother, who lived in Calgary, Canada arranged a performance by Biswas in front of friends and family, which changed the course of her musical journey altogether.