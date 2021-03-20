Saturday, March 20, 2021
Is Mindless Scrolling On Smartphones Disrupts Your Sleep Cycle?

20 percent of respondents indulge in mindless texting on smartphones or scrolling on smartphones

scrolling on smartphones
Mindless scrolling on smartphones affects sleep cycle. Pixabay

Sleeping post 10 p.m. is clinically declared as an inappropriate time to go to sleep and it triggers a change in the sleeping pattern that leads to sleep deprivation. This is irrespective of the number of hours of sleep. However, a recent study has revealed that although a majority of Indians are aware that sleeping at 10 is an ideal time, they tend to give excuses when it comes to actually follow it.

A study conducted by Godrej Interio across 1,000 Indians living across the metros found that seven out of every ten respondents cites ‘binge watching’ as an excuse to not sleep on time. Around 56 percent of the respondents admitted that “work for home” which includes the household chores could be delaying their sleep time while 80 percent of the respondents said they do not sleep on time due to mindless scrolling on smartphones. The ideal sleep time would be around 10 p.m.

Commenting on the findings, Anil Mathur, COO, Interior Division, said, “We at Godrej Interior are committed towards the health of the nation, and ‘Sleep at 10’ is an initiative that promotes the right sleeping habits which is beneficial for overall health and productivity. The study was conducted to emphasize how health is becoming more important and how sleeping on time is quintessential to leading a healthy life.”

According to the sleep data, collected by the survey, 20 percent of respondents indulge in mindless texting on smartphones or scrolling on smartphones. Similarly, 29 percent cites ‘pajama partying’ as an excuse to not sleep on time. Also, 44 percent of respondents mention “work from home” which includes official work as the primary reason to not sleep on time. (IANS/SP)

