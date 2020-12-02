Is The Previous Generation iPhone Best For You

By Zedd Salem

Apple’s iPhones are undoubtedly some of the best smartphones out there. From responsive performance to compelling hardware designs, you can never go wrong with this line of smartphones. Apple has been releasing a new generation of iPhones every year and has thus created an extensive line of phones that it can often be confusing to decide which model is right for you.

Every new generation often comes jampacked with some awesome new features and, as such, are availed to us at higher prices. With wildly different specs at different prices, there’s plenty of variety, which means there’s definitely something for you. But which one should you choose? Should you go for an older model or jump on the latest release? This article will help you decide whether a previous-generation Apple smartphone is right for you by highlight the pros and cons of some of the notable models released in the past.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 was released in 2019 and, as expected, is more versatile and faster than its predecessors, the XR. One of the best decisions Apple made in its release of this generation was returning to its old numbering system, thereby easing the confusion. Its design is a lot similar to other iPhones released since the X. However, it comes with some upgraded features such as the A13 Bionic processor and two rear 12-mp cameras. Other features include 4K video capability and better battery life. The device feels premium in the hands as mentioned by reviewers on YouTube. This phone will likely remain a top-performing model for years to come, given its functional and advanced features.

This phone is right for you if:

You are looking for a recently released model without the premium price tag.

You are accident-prone and thus are in need of a phone that can survive a minor drop and is water-resistant.

iPhone SE

Apple released a new model of the SE in 2020. It’s slightly bigger than the original model. It is low-cost and thus will appeal to people on a tight budget. It runs on the A13 Bionic processor, just like the 11, and so you can expect top-notch performance. It has only one rear camera. However, it employs the A13’s Neural Engine for higher-quality and more detailed images. Unfortunately, it’s not the best camera phone if you are into low-light photography as it lacks Apple’s Night mode.

This is the phone for you if:

You have deity hands and thus are in need of a phone that is easy to grasp (Its compact size is one of its major selling points).

You are on a budget.

iPhone X

The X generation of iPhones was defined by a new design and a change in the naming system. It was the first phone in this generation, and it was released in 2017 and it was more impressive than the previous iterations as it offered both high-end hardware and affordability. It features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display with HDR10 certifications and an A11 Bionic processor, which might not be as impressive as the 11’s A13 processor, but it still offers excellent performance. It also comes with Face ID for unlocking, water resistance, and a premium glass and aluminum design. The iPhone X price starts from $569 AUD at Phonebot. And the phone is a bargain at this price.

The iPhone X is perfect for you if:

You need a phone that offers you value for your money (It’s arguably the best budget iPhone).

iPhone 7 and 8

While they were released at different times, the iPhone 7 and 8 have a lot in common. They both feature an awesome single-lens camera and an LCD screen that, despite not being too big, is perfect for watching movies. It introduced a wireless charging feature. It also still has a home button, unlike more recent models. If you have a 7, it’s probably not necessary to upgrade to the 8, as you will probably not notice much of a difference. It would likely benefit you more to jump to a more recent version, like the XR.

These models are perfect for you if:

You are a heavy phone user and are in need of a device with great battery life.

You crave a screen that will let you watch videos comfortably.

iPhone 6

The release of the iPhone 6 marked a new tradition for Apple as the release of new iPhone models every year became commonplace. Unlike its predecessors, the iPhone 6 came with a bigger display screen with sharper contrast and more vivid colors. The iPhone 6 plus was even bigger than the regular model, and thus it was slightly heavier.

This phone is right for you if:

You are on a budget but still want to purchase a reasonably-screened iPhone.

You don’t care about Apple’s latest thrills.

iPhone 5 and below

The earlier models of iPhones still offer some great features. The major downfall of this generation of iPhones is that they are prone to slow down over time. These models are probably not worth buying since, as expected, they are implemented with less advanced technology. But if you are simply looking to join the iPhone team but lack the finances to purchase a more recent model, then you can consider getting yourself an earlier model.

Wrapping Up

The bottom line, each generation offers something unique that is worth considering. Indeed, the more recently released versions are more technically advanced. But that doesn’t mean they are necessarily perfect for you. Therefore, if you wish to purchase a quality smartphone, don’t jump on the latest release automatically. Instead, sit down and do your research, considering the aspects you value most from a phone. In the end, you might find a previous generation model that offers you the value of an iPhone without having to break your bank.

