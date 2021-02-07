Sunday, February 7, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Islamic State Killed 30 People In Tayaran Square, Baghdad
Lead Story

Islamic State Killed 30 People In Tayaran Square, Baghdad

In a deadly attack in Tayaran Square, Baghdad the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that killed 30 and injured over 100 people in a recent terrorist incident

0
Islamic State
Iraq suffered a severe terror incident due to suicide bombing. Pixabay

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the recent, horrific terrorist attack that took place in Baghdad. On January 21, two suicide bombers exploded their vests in the center of the capital. More than 30 people were killed and at least 100 were wounded in the busy marketplace in Tayaran Square. The attack was planned and executed to produce maximum casualties.

Such a deadly attack against civilians in Baghdad has become rare in recent years. The city has been gradually returning to normal life after the Islamic State’s control of large swaths of Iraq and Syria was ended by the U.S.-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. The terror group lost its last stronghold in Raqqa in 2019, although remnants have continued to carry out attacks in both Syria and Iraq.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The United States has been drawing down its forces in Iraq. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said during his recent confirmation hearing that he remains concerned about the threat posed by the Islamic State in Iraq and elsewhere. “I support maintaining a small number of U.S. troops to carry out a limited mission focused on advising and assisting Iraqi counter-terrorism forces to deal with the continuing threat from ISIS,” he told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Islamic State
The USA has strongly condemned the brutal terrorist attack in Iraq. Pixabay

A spokesman for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Colonel Wayne Marotto said in a tweet that the twin suicide bombing in Baghdad “is yet another instance of terrorists killing fellow Iraqis and harms those who seek peace.”

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad called the attack “a reprehensible act of cowardice that underscores the dangers of terrorism that millions of Iraqis continue to face.”

ALSO READ: Movie Channels Face Redundancy With the Advent of OTT!

In a statement, then Acting Secretary of State Daniel Smith condemned “in the strongest possible terms [the January 21] terrorist attacks in Baghdad.”

“They were vicious acts of mass murder and a sobering reminder of the terrorism that continues to threaten the lives of innocent Iraqis,” he wrote. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hope for a speedy recovery of those wounded.” (VOA)

Previous articleThe CCP Authorities Slammed Over Human Rights Abuse
Next article2 Year Old Indian Boy Donates Hair For Cancer Patients In UAE

RELATED ARTICLES

India

India Expands It’s Electronic Intelligence Network

NewsGram Desk - 0
For robust and quick intelligence inputs on a "real-time" basis relating to terrorism and insurgency, the Central government has been extending its dedicated and...
Read more
Lead Story

2 Year Old Indian Boy Donates Hair For Cancer Patients In UAE

NewsGram Desk - 0
A two-year-old Indian boy has become the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) youngest hair donor for cancer patients, according to the media. The initiative is part...
Read more
Lead Story

The CCP Authorities Slammed Over Human Rights Abuse

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Chinese Communist Party, or CCP, has imposed draconian restrictions on freedoms of expression, religion or belief, association, and the right to peaceful assembly...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

India Expands It’s Electronic Intelligence Network

India NewsGram Desk - 0
For robust and quick intelligence inputs on a "real-time" basis relating to terrorism and insurgency, the Central government has been extending its dedicated and...
Read more

2 Year Old Indian Boy Donates Hair For Cancer Patients In UAE

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A two-year-old Indian boy has become the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) youngest hair donor for cancer patients, according to the media. The initiative is part...
Read more

Islamic State Killed 30 People In Tayaran Square, Baghdad

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the recent, horrific terrorist attack that took place in Baghdad. On January 21, two suicide bombers exploded...
Read more

The CCP Authorities Slammed Over Human Rights Abuse

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Chinese Communist Party, or CCP, has imposed draconian restrictions on freedoms of expression, religion or belief, association, and the right to peaceful assembly...
Read more

Movie Channels Face Redundancy With the Advent of OTT!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The advent of OTT platforms seems to have put paid to the era of television movie channels. The kind of movies telecast on these...
Read more

More Indians Long For Customized Shoe Design Online Amid Pandemic!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As more and more Indians buy customised, made-to-order and well-fitting apparel online in the pandemic, the same trend has been observed in the accessories...
Read more

Starting “Cow Factories” Way Ahead For Promoting Dairy Industry Across India: Giriraj Singh

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Giriraj Singh on Sunday said that starting "cow factories" was the way ahead for promoting the...
Read more

Vegan Diet More Effective For Weight Loss Than Mediterranean Diet: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A vegan diet is more effective for weight loss and cholesterol control than a Mediterranean diet, a new study suggests. The findings, published in the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

divorce lawyer fairfax county on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
criminal attorneys fairfax va on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://srislawyer.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Iva Easterbrook on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Pianino TBF Kalisz on “What Happens Next? People Just Drink Themselves To Death?” : Russia’s Story
judi bola on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
adultfrienedfinder app on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Joker123 terbaru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين تويتر on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Pianino Opis on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada