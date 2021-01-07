Thursday, January 7, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment ITC Targets 100% Electricity From Renewable Sources By 2030
EnvironmentIndiaLead Story

ITC Targets 100% Electricity From Renewable Sources By 2030

ITC meets over 40 percent of its electrical energy requirement through renewable sources

0
ITC
ITC aims to meet 100% of electrical energy needs from renewable sources. Unsplash

ITC Limited has set itself the target to meet 100 percent of purchased grid electricity requirements from renewable sources by 2030.

In line with its philosophy of ‘Responsible Competitiveness’, the Company has adopted a low carbon growth strategy that encompasses a large renewable energy footprint.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

At present, ITC meets over 40 percent of its electrical energy requirement through renewable sources like wind, solar, and biomass. As a part of its Sustainability 2.0 Vision, ITC is planning to invest further in strengthening its renewable energy portfolio in order to contribute meaningfully to the fight against climate change.

In its endeavor to contribute to a ‘cleaner and greener’ environment, ITC has been expanding its renewable energy footprint over the past two decades. The company has already made significant investments in renewable energy assets (Wind and Solar projects combined). This will improve the Renewable Energy share of the company by an additional 6 percent from current levels.

ITC
ITC became the first private sector entity to wheel renewable energy across states through the Inter-State Open Access mechanism. Unsplash

The current renewables portfolio of ITC consists of 138 MW of wind power plants and 14 MW of Solar plants with ~53MW of additional solar capacity under execution. Projects are also underway in the area of other sources of renewable energy like a solar boiler or biomass boilers.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: गृहमंत्री अमित शाह का अहम कदम, लद्दाख के मुद्दों का समाधान करेगी कमेटी

At present, ITC uses renewable energy across 20 factories, 9 hotels, and 6 office buildings spanning states such as Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Haryana, West Bengal, and Punjab.

In 2018, ITC became the first private sector entity to wheel renewable energy across states through the Inter-State Open Access mechanism.

ALSO READ: Milagrow Launched Air Duct Cleaning Robots

Currently, the 46MW Wind power plant in Andhra Pradesh owned by ITC supplies power to over 15 ITC establishments in 8 states. This has led to higher Renewable energy utilization for the company. (IANS)

Previous articleClimate Change Is Upon Us And It Is Real: Bhumi Pednekar
Next articleMinecraft Earth Game To Be Shut Down By Microsoft

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Minecraft Earth Game To Be Shut Down By Microsoft

NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft will shut down its Minecraft Earth mobile game on June 30 that was was designed around free movement and collaborative play -- two...
Read more
Entertainment

Climate Change Is Upon Us And It Is Real: Bhumi Pednekar

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is a climate warrior too, says she is dedicated to highlighting the seriousness of the climate crisis and its repercussions. "Climate...
Read more
Education

Asia’s First Mountain Health Institute In Himachal Pradesh

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Six Sigma Healthcare to set up Asia's first mountain health institute in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Minecraft Earth Game To Be Shut Down By Microsoft

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft will shut down its Minecraft Earth mobile game on June 30 that was was designed around free movement and collaborative play -- two...
Read more

ITC Targets 100% Electricity From Renewable Sources By 2030

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
ITC Limited has set itself the target to meet 100 percent of purchased grid electricity requirements from renewable sources by 2030. In line with its...
Read more

Climate Change Is Upon Us And It Is Real: Bhumi Pednekar

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is a climate warrior too, says she is dedicated to highlighting the seriousness of the climate crisis and its repercussions. "Climate...
Read more

Asia’s First Mountain Health Institute In Himachal Pradesh

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Six Sigma Healthcare to set up Asia's first mountain health institute in...
Read more

Upcoming Apple MacBook May Wirelessly Charge Apple Devices

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Apple has reportedly patented two new patents that may allow the upcoming MacBook to wirelessly charge Apple devices. One of the patents talks about the...
Read more

Increase In Meat Orders In India Since The Pandemic

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Notwithstanding the brouhaha over whether the meat eateries are serving halal or jhatka meat or the recent Bird Flu scare, the reality is that...
Read more

Amazon Working on Alexa Device That Monitors Sleep Apnea

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon is working on a new Alexa-driven device that can monitor sleep apnea, a disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts, Business Insider reported. According...
Read more

Committee Panel For The Development of Ladakh

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Home Minister Amit Shah has taken a big step forward to protect the development and language and culture of the Union Territory of Ladakh....
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada