Kashmir: Targeted killing averted in Shopian

A civilian escaped unhurt after terrorists fired upon him, but missed, at a market in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, an official said.

"Police in Shopian received information about a terror crime incident in Heerpora area. Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot to ascertain the facts," a police official said.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon Waseem Ahmad Wani, a resident of Burihalan Heerpora, at Main Bazar Heerpora.