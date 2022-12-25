Kashmir: Targeted killing averted in Shopian

A civilian escaped unhurt after terrorists fired upon him, but missed, at a market in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, an official said.
"Police in Shopian received information about a terror crime incident in Heerpora area. Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot to ascertain the facts," a police official said.
Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon Waseem Ahmad Wani, a resident of Burihalan Heerpora, at Main Bazar Heerpora.
"However, the terrorists missed the intended target and he escaped unhurt. In this terror incident, the bullets hit a nearby parked vehicle bearing registration number JK22A-4422."
Police Official
Police have registered an FIR and an investigation has been initiated. (KB/IANS)