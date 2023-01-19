Kashmiri Pandit's genocide and February 5

JKLF targeted a prominent advocate, Tika Lal Taploo, on September 14, 1989 and gunned him down in Srinagar. On November 4, 1989, a judge, Neelkanth Ganjoo, was shot and killed near the Srinagar High Court. In December, members of JKLF kidnapped the daughter of then Union Minister Mufti Mohammed Saeed (a Muslim himself). Today, new evidence is emerging that this kidnapping was orchestrated with the collaboration of the Union minster himself in order to help JKLF secure the release of its terrorist, who were subsequently released!