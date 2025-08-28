Educational institutions across J&K to remain shut today as torrential rainfall continues

Jammu, Aug 27; As heavy rainfall continues to batter Jammu and Kashmir, all educational institutions across the Union Territory will remain closed on Thursday.

Education Minister Sakina I too announced the decision on Wednesday through X, stating, "Schools and colleges across Jammu & Kashmir will remain closed tomorrow (28.08.2025) in view of inclement weather."

The closure order comes amid relentless rains that have lashed the Jammu region with torrential downpours and the Kashmir valley with intermittent showers. Schools in Jammu have been shut since Monday, while in Kashmir, educational institutions across Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Budgam, and Srinagar districts were closed on Wednesday as a precautionary step.

The Kashmir University has also postponed all examinations scheduled for Thursday.

"In view of inclement weather conditions, all Kashmir University examinations scheduled to be held on 28.08.2025 stand postponed," the university said, adding that fresh dates will be announced separately.

Heavy rainfall has triggered a flood-like situation across the Union Territory, with water levels in the Jhelum and other streams crossing the flood declaration mark in Kashmir, while rivers and streams in the Jammu division have surged above the danger mark.

Thousands of people from low-lying areas have been evacuated after four consecutive days of torrential rain left vast stretches of the region submerged.