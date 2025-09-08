Indus River Treaty Suspension: India’s Masterstroke to Oust Pakistan

Indus Water Treaty Context

A long-running dispute between India and Pakistan over the use of waters from the Indus River system—a critical lifeline for both nations, especially Pakistan—was resolved in 1960 with the signing of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT). The treaty, which was mediated by the World Bank, aimed to create a fair system for dispersing the river’s resources.

According to the agreement, Pakistan now controls the western rivers, the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab, while India currently governs the eastern rivers, the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej. New Delhi was unable to change the flow of the waters or construct storage structures that would have curtailed Pakistan’s access, even if it permitted India to use the western rivers for household, agricultural, and hydropower purposes.

Over the periods, the IWT became one of the few remaining pillars of India-Pakistan diplomacy in spite of multiple wars and hostile periods. In fact, India always maintained the treaty, which granted Pakistan 80% of the water from the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers while India only received 20%.

However, India raised numerous protests about Pakistan’s misuse of the process such as delaying clearances for Indian hydropower projects, politicizing technical challenges, and failing to acknowledge acts of terror emanating from its soil.

That being said, the current suspension of water flowing to Pakistan is not a just sudden euphoric call taken by India but it stems from the fact that the repeated provocations by Pakistan over the years has led to this present situation.