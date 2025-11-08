Two Terrorists Killed as Army Foils Infiltration Bid on LoC in J&K’s Kupwara District

Srinagar, Nov 8: Two terrorists were killed when alert troops of the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Defence sources said on Saturday.

“Two terrorists have been neutralised in Operation Pimple in Keran sector where an infiltration bid was foiled late last evening," Defence sources said.

Sources said that soldiers of 21 Grenadiers noticed suspicious movement near the forward defended location (FDL) Pimple in Keran sector of the LoC late on Friday evening.

“After suspicious movement was noticed by 21 Grenadiers near the forward defended line (FDL) Pimple on the LoC, the soldiers opened fire after which a brief exchange of small arms took place. Two terrorists have been neutralised in this ongoing operation so far,” they said.

“A massive search operation is now underway in the area to ensure that no terrorist has managed to cross the LoC”, sources said.

The Army deployed on the LoC is on 24X7 alert as Intelligence reports indicate that terror handlers sitting at the launching pads along the LoC on the Pakistani side would make attempts to push terrorists into the Indian side of the LoC before heavy snowfall closes the mountain passes leading into the Valley.