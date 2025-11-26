How Rural India is Mourning its Dead Online

By Parsa Tariq

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: In Kashmir’s quiet villages, where families once gathered under wooden roofs to share their grief, mourning is now finding its way through phone screens.

Across Ganderbal, Baramulla and Kupwara, families sit around kitchen tables, holding smartphones to offer prayers for the dead. What was once communal, marked by presence, food and touch, is increasingly mediated by technology.

The reasons are simple but heavy. Travel is costly, migration has scattered families, and in remote areas, even reaching a funeral can take hours or days. For many, a video call has become the only way to be part of loss.

“Flying relatives home for a funeral would’ve cost more than I earn in months,” said Ghulam Nabi Dar of Baramulla. “We held the prayer on a video call instead. It helped, but I still felt alone without them beside me.”

“I couldn’t travel to Delhi because the roads were blocked,” said Safiya (name changed), a 43-year-old of Zainpora, near the Jhelum River. “My cousin had died there. I climbed to the roof, held my phone high, and could barely catch the signal. I finally saw him on the screen. I prayed and cried for hours.”

Digital mourning surged during the pandemic and never truly receded. Tools like WhatsApp, Zoom and Google Meet now aid in hosting condolence prayers. Imams, priests and relatives join from different cities or countries.

“Last winter, the snow had trapped us in our home for days,” said Aijaz of Kupwara. “My son didn’t know a certain prayer he had to recite at a relative’s ritual in the next village. I couldn’t be there because the roads were blocked, so I recorded the whole prayer on my phone and sent it to him to memorise. Later, I watched a video of him playing the exact recording on a speaker there. I was surprised but felt like I was part of the ritual.”

“In 2021, my brother died in Dubai,” Bashir Ahmad of Kangan in Ganderbal told 101Reporters. “Doctors advised against travel. We opened a video call and prayed for him. I cried, but I also felt peace because I saw him.”

Anthropologist Dhuri Saxena said this shift is changing how communities grieve. “Mourning has always been about presence,” she said. “When it moves online, some of that intimacy is lost. But it also allows memory to travel beyond the village, reaching relatives far away.”