How a Whatsapp rumour left Baramulla residents with broken bones and empty wallets

By 2021, Ahmad had seen enough. “I heard one of my students say his uncle found a lightning stone,” he recalls. “I knew it wasn’t just a rumour anymore. It had become a belief system.”

Over time, some villagers began to realise the stones weren’t what they had imagined. But the hope lingered. “Deep down, many still believe maybe one day…” said Ahmad.

In the home of Habib Khan (70), this belief system still has a place. “IT is absolutely correct. My father used to collect these stones,” he said. “People don’t find them now because they are not pure, they do sins. The place must also be clean.” Similar theories, repeated by elderly men and women, have kept the myth alive and with it the scams going.

In 2021, Ahmad began inviting a few villagers to evening meetings at the school where he teaches. Using a blackboard, he explained how lightning forms, why it doesn’t leave stones, and how electricity flows through soil. That first gathering became the seed for what is now called the “storm safety circle”.

Since then, these informal meetings have spread to three nearby villages, held in schoolyards, panchayat offices, or community halls. “We use whatever we can, projectors, printed photos, even toy models, to explain the science,” Ahmad says. “Sometimes NGOs that promote digital literacy help us, but mostly, it’s just us.”

The sessions also show images of fulgurites, natural glass tubes formed when lightning strikes sand, to illustrate how some of the visuals in viral videos were real objects misused to spread lies. Ahmad and his volunteers use local examples, injuries, lost income, and family conflicts, to make the point. “The idea isn’t to humiliate believers,” he said. “It’s to help them reflect. People trust stories, so we use real ones to bring them back to reality.”

Ironically, the same digital tools that spread the myth are now helping dismantle it. Ahmad’s team creates short explainer videos in Kashmiri and Urdu, using simple animations and voiceovers for WhatsApp. Some feature villagers who stopped believing; others show children explaining lightning in their own words.

“We made one video of a boy asking his grandfather why he thinks a stone would fall from the sky,” says Zahid (19), a volunteer. “It made people laugh, but it also made them think.”

In one village, loudspeakers are used after evening prayers to broadcast safety messages during storm season. While the number of “storm chasers” has dropped, Ahmad warned the work is far from done.

“The lightning rumour was just one example,” he said. “We’ve also seen fake job offers, miracle seeds, and communal hate. The bigger problem is no access to verified information and too much trust in WhatsApp.”

Ahmad now hopes to turn the storm safety circles into broader digital literacy clubs, training volunteers in each village to counter future waves of misinformation about health, elections, or government schemes. His group has approached a Srinagar-based nonprofit for support and is drafting a curriculum for schools.

Funding, however, remains a hurdle. “We can’t do this forever,” Ahmad said. “We need a way for the community to carry it forward.”

Still, the impact is real. In Khan’s village, the stone-chasing days are gone. Children are back in school. Farmers are in their orchards. The only people watching the sky now are the ones checking if rain will damage their crops—not if it will drop treasure.

“It wasn’t the storm that was hurting us,” Khan says quietly. “It was what we believed about it.”

