Willow Craft Wilting Under Erratic Weather in Kashmir

Weakening balance

Rameez Ali Lone (35) another grower in Shallabug Ganderbal , called it “a difficult year.” Many cultivators, he said, expect near-total loss of produce. “In August, the conditions eased a little, but by September, four days of heavy rain and local cloudbursts again flooded canals and fields,” he said. “Moisture is necessary for willow, but this time, there was more water than the land could handle. Every stage of our work depends on natural balance, and that balance is slipping away.”

Once a prized art form in Dargah Hazratbal, and still practiced in places like Ganderbal, Anchar, and Shallabugh, willow weaving no longer holds the same place it once did. Fayaz Ahmad Shaakhsaz, a weaver from Dargah Hazratbal, said the decline in willow cultivation has affected both the quality and quantity of raw material. “Farmers struggle with poor yields,” he said, “and that affects the durability and finish of what we make. The products don’t last as long.”

According to Latief, Kashmir’s rainfall pattern shows a clear shift. “The change is not just in how much rain falls, but when and how it falls,” he said. “Short, intense bursts, local cloudbursts, and untimely rain extending into October are becoming more common. It’s a sign that Kashmir’s climate is entering a more unpredictable phase, consistent with broader changes across the western Himalayas.”

Mohammad Muslim, Assistant Professor in the Department of Environmental Studies at the University of Kashmir, said willow cultivation has been hit particularly hard because of its high water requirements. “It needs around 75 litres of water per kanal annually at regular intervals,” he explained. “This year, the plants were exposed to hailstorms, gusty winds, and excessive rainfall. At times, the required water level was exceeded; at others, extreme heat damaged the bark. Once a willow stick is struck by hail, it breaks during processing and can’t be used.”

He added that the shifting rhythm of seasons is worsening the problem. “Prolonged heat toughens the bark… the very layer that must be peeled before processing,” Muslim said. “If such conditions continue, both willow cultivation and the craft it sustains will face lasting damage.”