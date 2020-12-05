Sunday, December 6, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Japanese Capsule To Bring Asteroid Sample To Earth
Lead StoryScience & TechnologyWorld

Japanese Capsule To Bring Asteroid Sample To Earth

Hayabusa2 capsule of Japan is bringing asteroid samples

0
Asteroid
Asteroid Ryugu which is expected to help in better understanding of the origin and evolution of the solar system. Pixabay

A Japanese capsule is on its way to bring a precious sample from asteroid Ryugu which is expected to help in a better understanding of the origin and evolution of the solar system.

It was confirmed from telemetry and Doppler data that the Hayabusa2 re-entry capsule separated from the Hayabusa2 spacecraft as planned at 14.35 local time on Saturday, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)) said.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The landing of the capsule in Woomera in southern Australia is scheduled for Sunday, 02.00-03.00 Japan Standard Time.

As the sample container may contain a small amount of gas emitted from the Ryugu sample, simple analysis will be conducted on-site before it is contaminated by the Earth’s atmosphere, JAXA said.

Asteroid
Hayabusa2 was launched on December 3, 2014. Pixabay

If the sample itself is able to be collected before it is oxidized, it will be brought back to Japan by charter flight before the team members. In Australia, the capsule itself will not be opened.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस से जीवन और सुविधाजनक बनेगा

Asteroid Explorer “Hayabusa2” is a successor of “Hayabusa” (MUSES-C), which revealed several new technologies and returned to Earth in June 2010.

While establishing a new navigation method using ion engines, Hayabusa brought back samples from the asteroid “Itokawa” to help elucidate the origin of the solar system.

ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Engineers Digitally Communicates Via Human Touch

Hayabusa2 was launched on December 3, 2014. (IANS)

Previous articleUnmet Job Expectations Cause Suicide Risks in Men
Next articleAutoimmune Disease Causes Early Death Risks During COVID

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Autoimmune Disease Causes Early Death Risks During COVID

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have now found that people with rare autoimmune rheumatic diseases are at a greater risk of dying at a younger age amid the...
Read more
Lead Story

Unmet Job Expectations Cause Suicide Risks in Men

NewsGram Desk - 0
Declines in jobs may have left some working-class men frustrated by unmet job expectations and they are more likely to suffer an early death...
Read more
India

Sania Mirza Learnt To Appreciate Small Things in Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza says the Covid-19 pandemic has taught her to appreciate the small things, and value every moment spent with family. Sania...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,777FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Autoimmune Disease Causes Early Death Risks During COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have now found that people with rare autoimmune rheumatic diseases are at a greater risk of dying at a younger age amid the...
Read more

Japanese Capsule To Bring Asteroid Sample To Earth

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A Japanese capsule is on its way to bring a precious sample from asteroid Ryugu which is expected to help in a better understanding...
Read more

Unmet Job Expectations Cause Suicide Risks in Men

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Declines in jobs may have left some working-class men frustrated by unmet job expectations and they are more likely to suffer an early death...
Read more

Sania Mirza Learnt To Appreciate Small Things in Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza says the Covid-19 pandemic has taught her to appreciate the small things, and value every moment spent with family. Sania...
Read more

Your Complete Guide On How To Select The Best Credit Card

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The trend of using a credit card is on the rise for the affluent population, who can afford the expense. Given the abundant variety...
Read more

Women With PTSD And Depression Are On Higher Risk Of Early Death

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Women with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression have an almost fourfold greater risk of early death from cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, type 2...
Read more

World-Famous Hornbill Festival From Nagaland Goes Virtual

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
The Naga Heritage Village, the epicenter of the world-famous Hornbill Festival is quiet this year with the celebrations turned online due to the Covid-19...
Read more

Books To Add In Your Bookshelf This December 2020

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
With a rather turbulent year nearing a culmination, taking to books that touch upon the themes of religion, mythology, spirituality, and life lessons can...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

site on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,777FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada