Tribal laws flounder as coal law puts Jharkhand’s Taljhari on mining map

Being a Scheduled Area due to its indigenous-majority population, Taljhari should have come under PESA, which bestows absolute powers upon gram sabhas (village councils) on several administrative matters, including land acquisition. However, since PESA is still not being implemented in Jharkhand 27 years after the law was passed by India’s Parliament, residents cannot access the benefits of the law. In March 2023, the government informed the state legislative assembly that the process to implement the law would be completed soon.

“Twenty-seven years have passed since the enactment of PESA. Yet, consecutive governments in Jharkhand have not attempted to frame rules for its implementation. Had the act been in place, gram sabha’s approval would have been mandatory for all kinds of land acquisition — be it for central, state or corporate projects,” tribal rights activist Dayamani Barla tells 101Reporters.

She claims the scope of land acquisition would have reduced by at least 50% and that people in Taljhari would not have been struggling the way they do if PESA was in force. Social activist Emil Walter Kandulna, who had approached the Jharkhand High Court in 2021 seeking implementation of PESA, agrees. Asked about the delays, Kandulna tells 101Reporters that the state government “fears losing control over mining activities once PESA comes into force.”

However, even PESA provisions are ambiguous when it comes to mining. The act stipulates that “prior recommendation of the gram sabha or panchayats at the appropriate level shall be made mandatory for grant of concession for the exploitation of minor minerals by auction.”

But there are no clear provisions regarding major minerals such as coal anywhere in the PESA gazette notification. That is why ECL official Mohapatra says the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Act, 1957, takes precedence when it comes to acquiring land for mining.

The CBA Act does not seek prior and informed consent of the project-affected communities or individuals. It imposes the government’s will. Under Section 4(1), the central government can take the first step for land acquisition by declaring its intention through an official notification in the government gazette. Once the declaration is published, the government will have absolute rights over those lands.

Even if the acquisitions were for other development projects of the government, the laws would have been of no help to the residents of Taljhari. The Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Act, 2013, which is activated in such cases, calls for the consent of 80% owners for land acquisition for private projects. For public-private partnership projects, it is 70%. However, for government projects, no such consent is required.So, are there no specific laws to regulate outside interference in indigenous-majority areas? There are. Provisions of PESA have been embedded in the Panchayati Raj (village self-governance) system in the Scheduled Areas of Jharkhand. But they are vague and improperly implemented.

In contrast, the provisions of the CBA Act give total power to coal ventures to acquire land. Even the LARR Act is a powerful tool. Therefore, irrespective of the rules and regulations offering protection to tribals or Scheduled Areas, other well-grounded laws supersede them.