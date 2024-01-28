For tribals in Jharkhand’s Arakeram, Sal signifies the tree of life

Beating drums, singing and dancing to the tune of folk songs are all part of the festival. A cultural dance named jadur is the main attraction as it is performed only during sarhul, symbolising respect for forest lands. Both men and women from Uraanv and Munda tribes participate in the dance.

The priest conducts the ceremony by keeping three pots filled with water at the sarna on the first day. On the third day, if the water in the pot is found to have reduced, it is considered as a sign of fluctuations in rainfall that year. If the water level remains the same, it is concluded that the year will see good rainfall. They sing in Sadari language:

ayele re gotiya, mhauav lataha saag biyari

'You have arrived after ages, all we have to offer is mahua, lataha and saag'

On the last day of sarhul, the priest hands over sal flowers to all families in the village or tuck them on their house doors to welcome prosperity and growth.

Sal trees mostly constitute the forest of Arakeram. “What does one get by worshipping an idol? Neither water nor oxygen. But the tree we worship provides us with everything,” Tigga remarks.

As per the 2011 Census, of the 3.3 crore people in Jharkhand, 86.3 lakh are tribal people belonging to Sarna, Christianity, Hinduism and Islam. But irrespective of their religious backgrounds, they give primacy to water, forest and land. For them, nature is the first priority.

“We get medicine, fruits and flowers from trees. We feed sal leaves to our goats and sell them in the local market once they are fully grown. This is our source of livelihood,” says Ramesh Bedia (35), the elected panchayat head of Tunahuli under which Arakeram village falls.