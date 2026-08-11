CID Arrests Ex-JPSC Chairman L. Khiangte: Retired IAS Officer Allegedly Gave Exam Contract to Blacklisted Company for ₹2-Crore Bribe

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ON MONDAY, AUGUST 10, 2026, the Jharkhand Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman L. Khiangte. The CID arrested him in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations conducted by the commission. The move comes amid widespread protests in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.
The Additional Director General of CID, Manoj Kaushik, confirmed Khiangte’s arrest, saying, “We have arrested former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with irregularities in recruitment examinations,” PTI reported. As per reports, Khiangte has been questioned by the police four times since July 28, 2026, as part of the investigation. With his arrest, the total number of people arrested by the CID in the case has risen to 20.
The protest against the exam irregularities is continuing, with students in Ranchi demonstrating against alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the JSSC and JPSC. The students are demanding a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the cancellation of the JSSC CGL examination.
To make their voices heard, the students on Monday decided to march towards the Jharkhand Assembly after allegedly breaching police barricades. Police used water cannons to stop the protesters and later resorted to lathi-charge during clashes with the crowd. Following the protest, the Assembly was also adjourned for the day.
The CID investigation into the case centres around the allegation that the contract to conduct the 14th JPSC examination was awarded to TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL) in exchange for a 2 crore bribe. TDPL is a private firm based in Noida and has been under scrutiny since the protests over alleged examination irregularities began in Jharkhand. Investigating agencies are now examining the alleged financial arrangements between Khiangte and the company.
A report by ThePrint explained how TDPL was entrusted with conducting the examinations from 2025, despite the company having reportedly been blacklisted in 2024 for the next three years. The report further stated that the company was awarded the contract without taking part in the tender process and was instead directly nominated for the work.
TDPL was awarded the contract for the 14th JPSC examination without applying for the tender and was instead nominated for the work. The CID is currently investigating the case and examining whether the selection of the company for the project was linked to any financial agreements.
As part of the investigation, police are also examining whether Abhay Tiwari, who is said to be the mastermind behind the JPSC examination case, paid any advance amount to former JPSC chairman Khiangte. The CID is also examining allegations related to the JSSC CGL examination. Abhay Tiwari is the marketing manager of TDPL.
Khiangte is a retired 1988-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre and the former chief secretary of Jharkhand. He retired from the position of chief secretary in late 2024 and was appointed JPSC chairman in February 2025. He later resigned from the position on July 22, 2026, following allegations of irregularities in the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination.
On the same day that he resigned, the CID registered a case and began investigating the allegations of misconduct in the JPSC examination. After the case was registered, his residence and office premises in Ranchi were also raided as part of the investigation to find evidence and gather details related to the case. He was also questioned on multiple occasions by the investigating officials.
The CID investigation in the case is ongoing, with officials examining the alleged financial arrangements, the process through which TDPL received the examination contracts and the roles played by JPSC officials and private individuals.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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