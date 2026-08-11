CID Arrests Ex-JPSC Chairman L. Khiangte: Retired IAS Officer Allegedly Gave Exam Contract to Blacklisted Company for ₹2-Crore Bribe

ON MONDAY, AUGUST 10, 2026, the Jharkhand Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman L. Khiangte. The CID arrested him in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations conducted by the commission. The move comes amid widespread protests in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.

The Additional Director General of CID, Manoj Kaushik, confirmed Khiangte’s arrest, saying, “We have arrested former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with irregularities in recruitment examinations,” PTI reported. As per reports, Khiangte has been questioned by the police four times since July 28, 2026, as part of the investigation. With his arrest, the total number of people arrested by the CID in the case has risen to 20.

The protest against the exam irregularities is continuing, with students in Ranchi demonstrating against alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the JSSC and JPSC. The students are demanding a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the cancellation of the JSSC CGL examination.