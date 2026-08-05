“Why Reactive and Not Proactive”: Netizens Call Out the Hypocrisy of CJP Leaders After Their Absence from the Jharkhand Protest

Why Are Students Criticising CJP Over the Jharkhand Protest?

The story of the alleged hypocrisy and students' anger began after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke gave an interview to columnist Sanket Upadhyay on his show Double Check. Sanket asked why students had been requesting Dipke to join their protest for a long time and why he had still not gone.

In response, Dipke said that after spending so many days protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, they were all exhausted and unwell and therefore needed a break. He named CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Ratna Singh, saying that both were sick after the protest and needed time to recover.

According to claims circulating on social media, this narrative soon collapsed when the leaders were seen travelling to Dipke's house in Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. Many questioned what they described as hypocrisy, saying that they were "too sick" to travel to Jharkhand but were able to travel to Dipke's house. Videos showed the leaders interacting with each other, hugging, and meeting supporters outside his residence.

Later, while addressing a press conference on the Ranchi protest, Dipke said, "Definitely, we will go to Jharkhand. We stand with the students protesting there. We support their every demand." He further added that the country needs a pressure group and that CJP would work as one to bring change in the country and demand accountability from institutions.