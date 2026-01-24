Hiring to Surge Across India in the First Half of 2026 as 76% Recruiters Focussing on Job Creation: Naukri Survey

New Delhi, Jan 23: About 76 per cent of recruiters in India are focussed on job creation across various sectors in the first half of 2026, according to a report.

Naukri India’s bi-annual survey, based on insights of over 1,250 recruiters, showed that the healthcare sector is set to lead with 88 per cent new jobs.

The manufacturing sector is set to follow with 79 per cent new roles in H1 2026.

The BFSI sector is likely to show a relatively conservative yet strong hiring outlook (70 per cent), and IT sector (76 per cent) will create jobs.

“With 76% of recruiters focused on new job creation, the H1 2026 Hiring Outlook reflects sustained confidence in India’s job market," said Dr. Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri.com.

At an overall level, IT and Business Development roles are expected to witness the highest hiring activity during H1 2026; with 45 per cent recruiters in each sector anticipating the same (up from 37 per cent and AI

20 per cent recruiters respectively) in H2 2025.