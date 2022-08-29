Nudity case: Mumbai Police grill Ranveer Singh for two hours

The Mumbai Police recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh Bhavnani in the July 2022 nudity and obscenity case lodged against him, here on Monday.

The police had summoned the actor Singh for his version in the case after an NGO and a woman activist Vedika Chaube complained of obscenity after the nude photos were published in a foreign magazine.

As there was a huge uproar after Singh shared the photos on social media, the NGO and Chaube lodged the complaint with the Chembur Police which filed the FIR last month.

Singh's nude photos were carried by the 'Paper' magazine and later shared by him on social media -- sparking a national controversy.

He was grilled by a team of Mumbai Police for over two hours this morning and allowed to leave.

However, the police are tight-lipped on the details of the statement recording session and whether he was quizzed alone or in the presence of his aides or lawyers.

An official merely said that the first statement has been recorded and the actor may be summoned again if required.

The Mumbai-born Singh, 37, has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 292, 293, 509, and the IT Act, for the sale of obscene books, objects to young people, words, gestures, or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, and other related charges based on the NGO and Chaube's plea.

A multiple-award-winning actor, Singh entered Bollywood in 2010 with 'Band, Baaja, Baraat' and later catapulted to fame with films like 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmavat', 'Simmba', 'Goliyon Ki Raas Leela-Ram-Leela', 'Gunday', 'Gully Boy and others. (AA/IANS)