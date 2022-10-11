CJI U.U. Lalit names Justice D.Y. Chandrachud as the next Chief Justice of India

Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit, who will retire on November 8, on Tuesday named Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, the senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, as his successor.

After the Centre clears his name, justice Chandrachud would become the 50th CJI. Chief Justice Lalit, in presence of all Supreme Court judges, handed over the letter of recommendation to Justice Chandrachud. He will retire on November 10, 2024.

Justice Chandrachud is the son of former Supreme Court judge Y.V. Chandrachud who was the longest-serving CJI being in office for about seven years and four months between 1978 to 1985. During his tenure, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud overturned two judgments of his father - which were related to adultery and the right to privacy.

Justice Chandrachud obtained a Ph.D. from Harvard Law School and is known as a non-conformist judge. He has played a key role in introducing virtual hearings during the Covid time, which has now become a permanent feature. He has been part of the landmark judgments on the Ayodhya title dispute, decriminalization of homosexuality, adultery, privacy, entry of women into Sabarimala, etc.