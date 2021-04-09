Friday, April 9, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Jumping Genes Likely To Protect Against Certain Blood Cancers
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Jumping Genes Likely To Protect Against Certain Blood Cancers

These "jumping" genes are a source of genetic mutations responsible for a number of human diseases

0
genes
Jumping genes to help in blood cancer. Pixabay

US scientists have found that transposons, also known as jumping genes, can protect against certain blood cancers and help develop new therapeutic targets. Transposons are DNA sequences that can move, or jump, from one location in the genome to another when activated. These “jumping” genes are a source of genetic mutations responsible for a number of human diseases.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Genetics, can help predict how patients will respond to cancer therapies and find new therapeutic targets for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) — the deadliest type of blood cancer in adults and children. In the study, a team of scientists at the Children’s Medical Center Research Institute (CRI) at the University of Texas Southwestern focussed on a type of transposons known as long interspersed element-1 (L1) retrotransposons.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

They found that activating L1 can lead to genome instability and, in turn, it can activate a DNA damage response that triggers cell death or eliminates the cell’s ability to replicate itself. When researchers screened human AML cells to identify genes essential for cancer cell survival, they found MPP8 — a known regulator of L1 — to be selectively required by AML cells.

ALSO READ: Blood Cancer Risk Higher Than Expected In Kids

Analyzing human and mouse leukemia cells, they found that MPP8 blocked the copying of L1 sequences in the cells that initiate AML, and when the activity of L1 was turned on, it could impair the growth or survival of AML cells. MPP8 thus suppressed L1 in order to safeguard the cancer cell genome and allow AML-initiating cells to survive and proliferate.

“Our initial finding was a surprise because it’s been long thought that activated transposons promote cancer development by generating genetic mutations. We found it was the opposite for blood cancers, and that decreased L1 activity was associated with worse clinical outcomes and therapy resistance in patients,” said Jian Xu, Associate Professor in the CRI. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleIndians Spot 80% Surge In Usage Of Screen Time On Apps
Next articleThe Big IPL Funfair Begins

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Discovery: A 3000 Year Old ‘Lost Gold City’ From Egypt

NewsGram Desk - 0
An Egypt archaeological mission announced the discovery of a 3000-year-old "Lost Gold City" (LGC) in the monument-rich city of Luxor. The mission, headed by...
Read more
India

New Varieties Of Wheat With Low Sugar Content And High Nutrition

NewsGram Desk - 0
A genetic scientist at the Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology, and Science (SHUATS), in Prayagraj, has developed two new varieties of wheat that...
Read more
Environment

One-Third Of The Antarctic Ice Shelf At Risk Of Collapsing

NewsGram Desk - 0
As climate change is making temperatures soar, more than a third of the Antarctic's ice shelf could be at risk of collapsing into the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Discovery: A 3000 Year Old ‘Lost Gold City’ From Egypt

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
An Egypt archaeological mission announced the discovery of a 3000-year-old "Lost Gold City" (LGC) in the monument-rich city of Luxor. The mission, headed by...
Read more

New Varieties Of Wheat With Low Sugar Content And High Nutrition

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A genetic scientist at the Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology, and Science (SHUATS), in Prayagraj, has developed two new varieties of wheat that...
Read more

One-Third Of The Antarctic Ice Shelf At Risk Of Collapsing

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
As climate change is making temperatures soar, more than a third of the Antarctic's ice shelf could be at risk of collapsing into the...
Read more

The Big IPL Funfair Begins

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Premier, Popular, Prestigious, Pulsating League (IPL) will once again capture the imagination of cricket lovers and fans amid the second galloping surge...
Read more

Jumping Genes Likely To Protect Against Certain Blood Cancers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
US scientists have found that transposons, also known as jumping genes, can protect against certain blood cancers and help develop new therapeutic targets. Transposons...
Read more

Indians Spot 80% Surge In Usage Of Screen Time On Apps

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid remote work and learning, as billions stay home during the pandemic, consumers are spending 4.2 hours a day on apps globally on average,...
Read more

Study: Modern Brains Developed More Rapidly Than Initially Assumed

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Modern brains are younger than originally thought, possibly developing as recently as 1.5 million years ago, according to a study published Thursday. By that...
Read more

Musk’s Neuralink Reveals How A Monkey Uses His Mind To Play Pong

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In what could help paralyzed people to use their minds to operate a smartphone in the near future, Elon Musk-run brain-machine interface company Neuralink...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모나코 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
mgm 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
youtube ctr manipulation group on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Johnie Hook on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
John Maclean on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
실시간 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada