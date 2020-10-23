Friday, October 23, 2020
Kapil Dev Suffers Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty Successfully

Kapil Dev's health is now stable

Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev suffered heart attack on Thursday night. Flickr

India’s first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev has undergone a successful angioplasty at a south Delhi hospital, a senior doctor confirmed on Friday.

The 61-year-old was operated upon on Thursday night, the Fortis-Escorts Hospital doctor said.

“He came to the hospital last night (Thursday) with an acute problem. His angioplasty has been done, and he is stable now. The angioplasty was done under local anesthesia. Normal patients are kept in hospitals for 48 to 72 hours, before being discharged,” a senior doctor who did not want to be identified told IANS.

Angioplasty is a procedure to restore blood flow through the artery.

Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev is now out of danger with stable health. Flickr

The doctor also said that the legendary cricketer also has a long-standing sugar problem.

“In diabetic patients, blood vessels have more calcium deposits. So, that is an issue that could happen to patients undergoing angioplasty. But he is stable,” he said.

At one time, the legendary pacer held the world Test record for most wickets (434) and retired from the game in 1994. He held the record for over six years until it was broken by West Indies great Courtney Walsh.

The biggest achievement of Kapil is he lead India to the World Cup triumph in 1983 when India was considered minnows in limited-overs cricket.

Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 One-day Internationals between 1978 and 1994. (IANS)

