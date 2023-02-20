IAS vs IPS: Spat turns ugly in Karnataka as IPS officer questions IAS officer over alleged 'nude pics'

Despite the warnings of the Karnataka Chief Minister and Home Minister, a senior woman IAS officer, and a senior woman IPS officer continued their public spat.

Retaliating to IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and her husband's comments that she is "mentally ill", IPS officer D. Roopa Moudgil, sharing a screenshot allegedly from Sindhuri's number, asked the IAS officer if she will talk about "her nude pictures".

Sindhuri, the Commissioner of, the State Hindu Religious and Endowments Department, asked Moudgil to "get well soon". Her remarks came right after husband Sudheer Reddy branded the IPS officer as "mentally ill".

IGP Moudgil, currently the MD, of Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation and recipient of the President's Gold Medal, said: "Rohini Sindhuri has told me to get well soon through the media. Will she talk about her deleted nude pictures? This number is hers, right? Can an IAS officer send her nude pictures?"