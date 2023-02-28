IAS vs IPS: Departmental inquiry against IAS Rohini and IPS Roopa

The Karnataka government has ordered a departmental inquiry against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS officer D. Roopa Moudgil over their public spat, sources said on Saturday.

The sources confirmed that the inquiry has been ordered by Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma as per the orders of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The government had taken serious note of the public spat which continued between two senior officers despite warnings issued by the Chief Minister and state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

The sources explained that the matters of issuing a public statement and posting private photos on social media would be probed against Roopa.

The allegations against Sindhuri of the construction of the swimming pool, violating heritage structure and carrying out construction activities during the Covid pandemic, and a bag purchase scam would be investigated.