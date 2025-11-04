Domestic worker arrested for killing pet dog in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 4: A female domestic worker was arrested on charges of killing a pet dog inside the lift of an apartment building in Bengaluru.

The accused, identified as Pushpalatha, allegedly killed the puppy by smashing it against the floor inside the lift.

Raashi Poojari, the owner of the deceased pet, lodged a police complaint against the maid involved in the act after CCTV footage of Pushpalatha thrashing the pet surfaced.

The CCTV footage showed Pushpalatha swinging and repeatedly smashing the small dog against the floor by its leash - an act of shocking cruelty.

After killing the dog, Pushpalatha fabricated a story, claiming that the puppy had accidentally fallen while coming out of the lift. However, when the pet's owner questioned the security personnel about the incident, their responses raised suspicion. Upon checking the CCTV footage, the cruel act came to light.

According to preliminary investigations, the accused committed the cruel act while taking the dog out for a walk. The incident took place on October 31 but came to light on Monday.

Pushpalatha had been working at Poojari's home for over a month as the caretaker of her pet dog, 'Goofy'.