Farewell to India’s 114-Year-Old Eco-Warrior: The Incredible Life of ‘Tree Mother’ Thimmakka

Recognition of Thimmakka’s work

Her environmental work began quite early, but fame came to her later in life. Attention was first drawn to her by local journalists, which eventually led to national recognition. She has several awards to her name, including the National Citizen’s Award (1995) and the Indira Priyadarshini Vrikshamitra Award (1997). The highest formal honour conferred on her came in 2019 when she was awarded the Padma Shri for her contribution to environmental protection. Her name was also included in the BBC’s “100 Women,” which features inspirational women from around the world. She was regarded as a symbol of community-led afforestation by state governments and civic bodies.

She worked out of personal choice and usually kept away from publicity or rewards. She often refused cash offers or cheques, instead requesting facilities such as the building of a maternity hospital in her area as an honour. The bond she shared with the trees and the community remained steady. When she received the Padma Shri award, she was seen blessing the then-President, a moment that was widely circulated and became a part of her public legacy.

She was reportedly suffering from breathing-related and other age-related issues, which made her frail and resulted in multiple hospitalisations in her final years. She passed away at a Bengaluru hospital, closing a nourishing chapter. Many leaders, political figures, authorities, and environmental groups expressed condolences and announced tree-planting drives and commemorative initiatives to honour her work and life. Trees were a major part of her identity, so planting saplings in multiple places in her name would be the most symbolic tribute to the pure soul.

Her life leaves behind a lesson for grassroots conservation

The story of Saalumarada Thimmakka is a perfect blend of simplicity and inspiration for upcoming generations. She started an environmental movement that was transformative, sustainable, low-cost, and rooted in care, different from the usual technocratic approaches. She silently delivered the message that small acts can go a long way in bringing about wide change.

The life of Vrikshamate was not dramatic in the conventional sense; her days were not filled with headline-grabbing campaigns or institutional empires but with simple, grounded living. Her life was measured by the trees that once stood on barren ground. The banyan trees that now stand tall tell the saga of the care with which she nurtured the greenery around her.