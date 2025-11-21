Bengaluru Vegan Woman Wins ₹1 Lakh After Finding Prawn in Vegan Sandwich

The shock triggered a panic attack and she later performed cleansing rituals at home because she believed she had violated her spiritual and ethical discipline. She said the incident left her humiliated and disturbed.

Restaurant Admits Mistake but Fails to Address Her Concerns

The day after the incident, she went to the Paris Panini outlet to report what had happened. The manager admitted that the kitchen made an error during a heavy rush. He offered to replace the sandwich, but Nisha refused the offer. She told the staff that the issue was not about a new sandwich but about trust, dignity, and the emotional impact of accidentally consuming an animal product.

She later sent legal notices to both Swiggy and Paris Panini on 20 July, but she did not receive a meaningful response from either side. Feeling ignored, she filed a consumer complaint on 22 August 2024. She asked for two lakh rupees in compensation for negligence and the emotional harm she suffered.