Karnataka’s 2025 Devadasi Abolition Bill and the Struggle for Dignity in India

This story by Sumit Kumar Singh originally appeared on Global Voices on November 28, 2025.



Entrenched in temple culture and artistic tradition of India, the Devadasi system, where young girls are ritually committed to a deity and projected to serve temples forever, once enjoyed a cultural and artistic status of prestige; however, over the centuries, it has deteriorated into a hereditary system of caste domination, gendered exploitation, and inherited marginalisation.

Today, Devadasis are women and girls who are not allowed to enjoy social and legal rights and are also forcibly subjected to lives of sexual servitude in the name of religious sanction.

The practice continues in many areas, even decades after its legislative prohibition in 1947, which reveals inefficiencies of punitive and symbolic policy that did not reform and also didn’t dismantle the social structures that supported the system.

The 2025 Devadasi Abolition Bill by the southwestern Indian state of Karnataka frames itself as a radical change against this strategy and aims to ensure rights, dignity, and agency via participatory reform and not prohibition only.

Key objectives of Karnataka’s 2025 Devadasi Abolition Bill

The Karnataka Devadasi (Prevention, Prohibition, Relief and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2025, aims to “conscientize” the public on the issue of girls and women being dedicated as devadasis by subjecting them to liberation from all forms of exploitation.

The “Principle of conscientisation” guides the entire endeavour for the liberation of the oppressor and the oppressed by raising the public’s awareness around the issue. Awareness campaigns, health and legal education have been envisaged to educate society on this issue and to promote scientific temper and humanism.

Contrary to past prohibitive approaches, this law is couched in the language of rights and participation and reconfigures devadasis as not merely passive recipients of state largesse, but as rights-bearers and agents in the policy-making process. What originally was a ritual service was transformed into an institution, since the female became the object of devotion and domination.

Challenges in addressing the Devadasi issue

One of the major challenges in addressing the Devadasi system is the absence of reliable data on its prevalence. In 2011, the National Commission for Women estimated there were 48,358 Devadasis in India at the time. However, a 2015 Sampark Report submitted to the ILO placed the figure much higher, at nearly 450,000.

In Karnataka, surveys by the Karnataka State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC) found 22,873 Devadasis in 1993–94 and an additional 23,787 in 2007–08, bringing the total to about 46,660 Devadasis in the state alone.

The Devadasi system is said to be an ancient socio-religious practice in India, with its presence as early as the 6th century CE. It flourished during the early medieval period, said to be between the 7th and the 12th century, especially in southern India.

The foundations of the tradition lay in temple culture; hence, women were offered and dedicated as servitors to deities. They were held in high regard, viewed as embodiments of auspiciousness, freedom, and worship.

Their religious function was to perform rituals and ceremonies, and to represent culture and the arts to sustain the temple; for example, through classical dance and music which were viewed as a form of worship. As a result of royal patronage and the benevolence of the wealthy classes, they also enjoyed property rights, social esteem, and economic security.

In recent decades, after being deprived of their traditional roles, many Devadasis were exploited, and the system devolved into one of prostitution and concubinage. In general, they were meant to be socially shamed and pushed aside; however, in some cases, residual rights allowed them to retain control over their earnings or ownership of land.

A patchwork of laws that failed to end the Devadasi system