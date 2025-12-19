Explained: The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025

The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025

The new law seeks to curb and prevent the dissemination, publication, or promotion of hate speech and hate crimes, provide punishment for such acts, and ensure compensation for victims. It defines “hate speech” broadly to include any public expression made through spoken words, writing, signs, visual representation, or electronic communication, intended to cause injury, disharmony, enmity, hatred, or ill will against a person or group.

The bill introduces the concept of “prejudicial interest”, which includes bias based on religion, race, caste or community, sex, gender, sexual orientation, place of birth, residence, language, disability, or tribe. Any expression targeting these grounds, if made with the intent specified under the law, can attract penal consequences.

“Hate crime” under the bill is defined as the communication, promotion, propagation, incitement, abetment, or attempted commission of hate speech. The law thus treats hate speech itself as a hate crime, rather than as a separate offence that may lead to other criminal acts.

The bill prescribes a minimum punishment of one year of imprisonment, which may extend to seven years, along with a fine of ₹50,000. For subsequent or repetitive offences, the minimum punishment rises to two years, which may extend to ten years, with a fine of up to ₹1 lakh. All offences under the Act are cognisable, non-bailable, and triable by a Judicial Magistrate First Class.

Courts are also empowered to award compensation to victims based on the gravity and impact of the hate crime. The law contains limited exemptions for publications or expressions that are justified in the public interest, including those related to science, literature, art, learning, heritage, or bona fide religious purposes.

One of the most significant aspects of the bill is the preventive authority it grants to the executive. An Executive Magistrate, Special Executive Magistrate, or police officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police may take preventive action if there is reason to believe that a person or group is likely to commit an offence under the Act.

The bill also empowers the government to direct service providers, intermediaries, or any person or entity to block or remove hate crime material from their platforms, including electronic and digital media.

In addition, organisations and institutions can be held criminally liable. If an offence is committed by an organisation, every person in charge of and responsible for its functioning can be prosecuted, unless they prove lack of knowledge or due diligence.