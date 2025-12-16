Nitish Kumar Caught in Hijab Row: Netizens Go Ballistic Over CM Nitish Pulling Down Female Doctor’s Hijab in Patna

Key Points:
A viral video shows Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pulling down a female doctor’s hijab at a government event.
Opposition parties, including Congress and RJD, called the act a violation of dignity and religious freedom.
The controversy has revived scrutiny of Kumar’s past public conduct involving women.
The Nitish empire appears to be on the rocks after his interaction with a hijab-wearing woman was caught on camera. A video of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulling down the hijab of a Muslim woman at a government function has sparked widespread outrage.
The now-viral clip has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders and netizens alike, who say the act violated the woman’s dignity and raised serious questions about freedom of religion.
The incident occurred at a government function in Patna, Bihar, where the chief minister was distributing appointment certificates to AYUSH doctors. What began as a routine government event turned controversial when the JD(U) leader’s interaction with one of the female candidates drew sharp criticism.
While handing the doctor her certificate, he initially gestured for her to remove her veil. Before the candidate could even react, he reached out and pulled down her hijab, unveiling her face. The act was widely condemned, with many calling his actions “inappropriate” and “shameful.”
In the video, some people can be seen laughing at the act as a light-hearted joke, while others, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, appeared to pull the Bihar CM away.
The video of Nitish Kumar went viral on December 16, 2025, prompting reactions from opposition parties, including the RJD and Congress. Many netizens began digging up past incidents in which the Bihar CM was seen behaving inappropriately or awkwardly. Congress reacted to the viral video with a post on X, captioned, “This is Bihar’s Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar.”
They further questioned how a man occupying the highest position in Bihar could behave in such a manner with a woman. The party also demanded the resignation of the JD(U) leader, calling his behaviour unforgivable and shameless.
“A man occupying the highest position in Bihar is openly indulging in such a vile act. Think about it—how safe will women be in the state?” Congress wrote in a post on X.
RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed stated that the act directly undermines the right to religious freedom guaranteed under the Indian Constitution. He added, “Removing a woman's veil is, in a way, an act of snatching away the right to live according to one's culture and religious freedom.”
JD(U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar defended the chief minister and targeted the opposition for overplaying a “stray visual image.” “One should look at the larger picture of what Nitish Kumar has done for women’s empowerment and minority welfare,” said Neeraj Kumar.
Bihar’s Minister of Minority Welfare, Zama Khan, came forward to defend the chief minister by explaining his virtuous intentions behind the act. He said, “Nitish ji merely showed affection toward a Muslim daughter. He wanted society to see the girl’s face after she achieved success in life.”
Calling the act vile, one user on X sought a public apology from the chief minister of Bihar. The user wrote, “If a CM of Bihar can pull a Muslim woman’s hijab/veil without consent, her dignity means nothing to the state.”
Many others jumped to defend him, claiming that his action was based on security reasons. Another user wrote, “Yeah… how does he know who he’s talking to if he can’t even see her face?”
Right before the Bihar Assembly elections, another controversy erupted with Nitish Kumar at its centre. A video of Kumar insisting on garlanding a female candidate came under fire ahead of the polls. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the Bihar elections with a landslide victory, bagging 202 out of 243 seats in the state.
In November 2025, Kumar visited Muzaffarnagar to campaign for BJP candidate Rama Nishad. After finishing his speech, he invited Rama onto the stage; she was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha. Nitish Kumar immediately picked up a garland and attempted to place it around her neck, but was stopped by Jha.
Sanjay Jha held his hand in an attempt to prevent Kumar from garlanding the female candidate. However, Nitish Kumar went ahead anyway and later said, “This man is strange, brother. Why are you holding my hand?”
