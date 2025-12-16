Nitish Kumar Caught in Hijab Row: Netizens Go Ballistic Over CM Nitish Pulling Down Female Doctor’s Hijab in Patna

The Nitish empire appears to be on the rocks after his interaction with a hijab-wearing woman was caught on camera. A video of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulling down the hijab of a Muslim woman at a government function has sparked widespread outrage.

The now-viral clip has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders and netizens alike, who say the act violated the woman’s dignity and raised serious questions about freedom of religion.

The incident occurred at a government function in Patna, Bihar, where the chief minister was distributing appointment certificates to AYUSH doctors. What began as a routine government event turned controversial when the JD(U) leader’s interaction with one of the female candidates drew sharp criticism.

While handing the doctor her certificate, he initially gestured for her to remove her veil. Before the candidate could even react, he reached out and pulled down her hijab, unveiling her face. The act was widely condemned, with many calling his actions “inappropriate” and “shameful.”

In the video, some people can be seen laughing at the act as a light-hearted joke, while others, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, appeared to pull the Bihar CM away.