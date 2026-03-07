Karnataka Becomes First State to Propose Social Media Ban for Children Under 16

The Karnataka government has proposed banning social media use for children below the age of 16, marking the first attempt by an Indian state to impose age-based restrictions on digital platforms. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the proposal on 6 March 2026 while presenting the State Budget for 2026-27.

In his budget speech, Siddaramaiah said the decision was made “with the objective of preventing ​adverse effects of increasing mobile usage on children.” Officials in Karnataka say unrestricted smartphone access has contributed to rising screen time, declining academic focus, behavioural changes and mental health challenges among adolescents. The regulations statedly aim to reduce digital distraction and safeguard their wellbeing.

The proposal comes amid increasing debate in India and globally over the effects of social media addiction on teenagers. “It is a very important issue in society,” Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad said after the budget announcement. “Every family is facing this issue.”

If implemented, Karnataka would become the first state in India to introduce such restrictions. Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru – India’s tech capital – hosts major global companies including Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Dell and Google. India itself is one of the world’s largest social media markets, with around 750 million smartphones and roughly one billion internet users.

However, the proposal remains at the stage of policy intent. State officials say the government will constitute a board to examine the issue and frame an implementation framework. The committee is expected to include experts from education, medicine, technology and mental health, along with officials from the Department of School Education and Literacy. Siddaramaiah had earlier raised the issue during discussions with vice chancellors of government universities, seeking their views on the feasibility and implications of restricting social media access for children.

Authorities have not yet specified which platforms will fall under the proposed ban. In countries where similar restrictions exist, such as Australia, governments have banned minors from accessing platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, X and YouTube. Experts say any regulatory framework would require clarity on which services qualify as social media, what data platforms can collect for age verification, and which entities would bear responsibility for compliance.

Policy researchers say the idea faces significant practical hurdles, pointing primarily to jurisdiction. All internet governance in India currently falls under central legislation, which could complicate the implementation of a state specific ban.

The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, already contains a section dealing with children’s data. It states that data fiduciaries must obtain verifiable consent from a parent or guardian before processing the personal data of a child. The responsibility lies on platforms to ensure that only adults with authorized identification can provide consent.

How a state-level regulation will intersect with the DPDP Act remains to be seen.