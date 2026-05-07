“Eye Contact With Themselves Mid-Crime”: Steel Mirrors Installed on Mysuru Streets to Stop Public Urination

In an attempt to stop public urination and improve hygiene, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has installed mirrors on streets and roadside walls. Yes, civic authorities in Mysuru have placed reflective steel mirrors along pavements and roadsides to discourage people from urinating in public. Videos of these mirrors have gone viral on social media, with many praising the idea while others criticised it. Many users called it a smart initiative because it targets psychology instead of relying only on fines or warning boards, which are often ignored.

The mirrors have been installed along an 80-metre stretch in an area considered a regular hotspot for open urination. Authorities had reportedly warned people several times, but the problem continued. This time, instead of putting up more signboards, officials decided to try a different method that would make people more conscious of their actions.