“Eye Contact With Themselves Mid-Crime”: Steel Mirrors Installed on Mysuru Streets to Stop Public Urination

AI generated summary, Editor reviewed.
In an attempt to stop public urination and improve hygiene, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has installed mirrors on streets and roadside walls. Yes, civic authorities in Mysuru have placed reflective steel mirrors along pavements and roadsides to discourage people from urinating in public. Videos of these mirrors have gone viral on social media, with many praising the idea while others criticised it. Many users called it a smart initiative because it targets psychology instead of relying only on fines or warning boards, which are often ignored.
The mirrors have been installed along an 80-metre stretch in an area considered a regular hotspot for open urination. Authorities had reportedly warned people several times, but the problem continued. This time, instead of putting up more signboards, officials decided to try a different method that would make people more conscious of their actions.
According to officials, the project cost around ₹9.5 lakh. The idea behind it is simple. Anyone attempting to urinate near the wall is immediately faced with their own reflection in the mirror-like stainless steel panels. Officials believe this moment of self-awareness can make people uncomfortable and discourage them from continuing the act in a public place.
To make the mirrors visible at night, LED lights have also been installed around the reflective panels, which automatically switch on with the streetlights in the evening. Videos of the mirrors have gone viral on social media, with many users reposting and praising the idea as creative and practical.
One user wrote, “Sometimes, standard warnings and fines aren't enough — you need a psychological nudge.” Another commented, “Public urination rates dropping in India because nobody wants eye contact with themselves mid-crime.” A third user said, “Finally a punishment where people have to face themselves before committing the crime.”
However, not everyone agreed that mirrors alone could solve the problem. Some users pointed out that the bigger issue is the lack of clean and accessible public toilets in many Indian cities. One person wrote, “The lack of public toilets & more importantly proper maintenance of them, remains a major issue in India compared to the West. That is where the real solution lies. Not sure how long these mirrors & cosmetic additions will even last. Feels more like a waste of public money.” Another user said, “Mirrors installed on walls to prevent people from urinating in Mysuru. It's crazy the things we need to do in India to enforce basic civic sense among adults.”
Some people also raised concerns about road safety, saying the mirrors could distract drivers and increase the chances of accidents. Others joked that if people can urinate in public, the mirrors themselves might also disappear. Many suggested that authorities should focus more on building and maintaining public toilets instead of spending taxpayer money on such experiments.
Suggested Reading: