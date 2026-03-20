“Dual Citizenship for Indians” Campaign Highlights Myth of OCI and Calls for Restoration of Indian Citizenship Rights

Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, Convenor of the “Dual Citizenship for Indians” campaign and a U.S.-based neonatologist with over 22 years of experience, has raised concerns over misconceptions surrounding Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status and the absence of dual citizenship rights for Indians.
Dr. Munish Raizada stated that over 150 countries permit dual citizenship, while India does not, forcing NRIs to surrender their Indian passport upon acquiring foreign citizenship and thereby losing their formal Indian identity. Clarifying the OCI issue, he said the term Overseas Citizen is a misnomer as it does not grant citizenship status.
He also said that OCI holders lack key rights such as voting, participation in democratic processes, and the ability to purchase agricultural land, making it no substitute for full citizenship.
He also described the current system as unfair, highlighting that overseas Indians continue to regard India as their motherland, despite contributing significantly through remittances and foreign direct investments, yet they are denied full citizenship rights. The campaign therefore urges the Government of India to recognize dual citizenship and restore the nationality rights of millions of Indians living abroad.
Dr. Raizada continues to lead this initiative, urging all citizens to join the movement:
Unite India with its global family – demand dual citizenship now!
"भारत मेरा दिल, दो पासपोर्ट मेरा हक!"
Sign the petition and join the movement now.
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