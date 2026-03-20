“Dual Citizenship for Indians” Campaign Highlights Myth of OCI and Calls for Restoration of Indian Citizenship Rights

He also said that OCI holders lack key rights such as voting, participation in democratic processes, and the ability to purchase agricultural land, making it no substitute for full citizenship.

He also described the current system as unfair, highlighting that overseas Indians continue to regard India as their motherland, despite contributing significantly through remittances and foreign direct investments, yet they are denied full citizenship rights. The campaign therefore urges the Government of India to recognize dual citizenship and restore the nationality rights of millions of Indians living abroad.



Dr. Raizada continues to lead this initiative, urging all citizens to join the movement:

Unite India with its global family – demand dual citizenship now!

"भारत मेरा दिल, दो पासपोर्ट मेरा हक!"

Sign the petition and join the movement now.

